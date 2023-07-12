Want an inside look at the Zach Wilson-Aaron Rodgers relationship? Jets reportedly the subject of ‘Hard Knocks’

Need a little more Aaron Rodgers-Zach Wilson-New York Jets drama in your life?

HBO’s “Hard Knocks” reportedly will be delivering just that.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Wednesday that the Jets will be showcased on this year’s “Hard Knocks.”

New York, which was last featured on “Hard Knocks” in 2010, reports to training camp on July 19.

The Jets were one of just four teams — along with the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders — that were eligible to be the subject of this year’s “Hard Knocks,” according Schefter.

The NFL’s criteria for being the subject of the show eliminate teams with first-year head coaches, teams that have played in the postseason the past two years and teams that have appeared on “Hard Knocks” in the past 10 seasons, per Schefter.

Last month, Jets coach Robert Saleh said he didn’t want the team to be the focus of “Hard Knocks.”

“I know there are several teams that would love for ‘Hard Knocks’ to be in their building. We’re just not one of them,” Saleh said, per the New York Post.

Instead, the Jets will reportedly be the focus of the latest edition of the popular behind-the-scenes show, and provide a look at one of the more compelling quarterback rooms currently in the league.

Rodgers’ addition to the team means that Wilson — the former BYU signal caller who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft — has been relegated to the backup quarterback spot after struggling mightily in two seasons as the starter.

Wilson, the Corner Canyon High product who grew up idolizing Rodgers, has embraced the opportunity to learn from one of the game’s top signal callers while refocusing his development.

“I’m very appreciative of him and how much he is willing to help me because he really doesn’t need to be that vocal. He honestly truly is an amazing friend, and obviously such an amazing quarterback, so I am learning a lot of football,” Wilson told reporters in June, per NFL.com.

“... I have to look at kind of where I’m at as a quarterback and how I can look to be the best I can be, and I do think this can be a big part of it.”

Rodgers, too, has shown a willingness to help Wilson rebuild his confidence.

“He’s been a joy to work with, and I give him so much credit because it’s a tough situation,” Rodgers said of Wilson, per NFL.com. “What he went through, the frustration last year. Probably a lot of the words he heard from people and if he’s checking social media … that can be tough sometimes to deal with that. I think as a young player, the confidence is so important.”

And now, that relationship is expected to be a big part of “Hard Knocks.”

A premiere date for the show has not been announced, though it typically debuts in August and airs on Tuesday nights, per Schefter.

