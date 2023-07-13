As Utes eye potential three-peat, there’s still much to sort out in the Pac-12

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

There are unmistakable signs that the college football season is almost upon us.

It’s mid-July. It’s broiling hot. People are taking summer vacations. The Fourth of July has come and gone. College football preview magazines fill the racks at the bookstores. Annual Pac-12 football media day will be held July 21 in Las Vegas. And then about a week after that, fall camp opens.

Utah kicks off the 2023 season on Aug. 31 at home against SEC foe Florida. The Utes will be looking to avenge their heartbreaking 29-26 loss to the Gators at The Swamp.

And this Pac-12 season will be the end of an era as USC and UCLA compete in the league for the final time before moving on to the Big Ten. Utah is seeking a Pac-12 three-peat.

Meanwhile, everyone is waiting for the Pac-12 media deal to get done. How much money will schools receive? What network(s) or streaming service will televise Pac-12 games? Will the league’s remaining 10 programs remain committed and united? Will there be more conference realignment on the horizon?

Should be another memorable college football season.

Utah received a big commitment Monday.

Wide receiver David Washington, who is rated the No. 65 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings, has pledged to the Utes.

Three of the major recruiting services — 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN — rate the 6-foot, 185-pound prospect from Nevada more in the neighborhood of a top 50 WR prospect, though, and have Washington rated as a four-star prospect.

Trying to figure out who has the best chance to get to the Pac-12 championship game in Vegas this time around is proving to be very challenging since half of the conference, no less than six teams look to be ranked, and more to the point six teams have a decent shot at making it to that game. The schedule, more particularity who plays who on the road gives us a clue as to what may happen with the top contenders which I would list as Oregon, USC, Utah, and Washington. USC has one huge advantage; it only plays Oregon on the road. Oregon has both Washington and Utah on the road which limits their chances. Utah has both USC and Washington on the road. And Washington has the Utes and Ducks at home. This would likely put USC and Washington in Vegas with Oregon and Utah tied just behind them. But there are so many intangibles in this. There are clearly 10 teams that you just can’t take lightly, and the other two are a bit of a mystery. If Utah finds a way to split the road games at USC and Washington, which is perfectly possible, they would be in great shape, but winning on the road for the top four teams could be done by them all. USC has the best schedule here. All of that said, the game between the Trojans and the Utes could be something else. Utah destroyed USC’s season last year. The Trojans will be really focused on this game ... but the same is true for the Utes who will bolster a team that looks to be even better than last year. Next team up ... Florida!!! Go Utes!!!

— stathis

First things first ... Focus on Florida, then Baylor, then UCLA, then Oregon State, then a possible trap-game vs. Cal before the Utes trip to The Coliseum ... and it should be Utah’s and every Pac-12 team (win or lose) on USC’s and UCLA’s schedule to send all of them limping off the field. Give Lincoln Riley a taste of what’s to come in the B1G.

— THEeyepatch11

July 21 | Pac-12 football media day | @Las Vegas, Nevada | Pac-12 Network