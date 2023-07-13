‘Oppenheimer’ director Christopher Nolan thinks ‘Barbenheimer’ is ‘terrific’

Highly-anticipated summer blockbusters “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” both land in theaters on July 21. As moviegoers prepare for a double-feature weekend — otherwise known as “Barbenheimer” — filmmaker Christopher Nolan and “Oppenheimer” cast members are all-in on the Barbenheimer craze.

During an interview with IGN this week, “Oppenheimer” director Christopher Nolan said he thinks it is “terrific” that the films are landing in theaters the same day.

“Summer, in a healthy marketplace, is always crowded, and we’ve been doing this a long time,” Nolan told IGN when asked about sharing a release date with “Barbie.” “I think for those of us who care about movies, we’ve been really waiting to have a crowded marketplace again, and now it’s here and that’s terrific.”

Cillian Murphy, who plays J. Robert Oppenheimer in “Oppenheimer,” is also embracing the “Barbie”-”Oppenheimer” double feature as a positive thing.

“I think it’s great. I mean, I’ll be going to see ‘Barbie.’ I can’t wait to see it,” the actor told IGN during the same interview. “I think it’s just great for the industry and for audiences that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out the same day. Could spend a whole day in the cinema, what’s better than that? I mean I’ll be going to see ‘Barbie’ 100%.”

"I'll be going to see Barbie 100%. I can't wait to see it!" -Cillian Murphy pic.twitter.com/0pXqikGoJQ — IGN (@IGN) July 11, 2023

“I love the fact that people are talking about going to two movies in a weekend,” Matt Damon, who also stars in “Oppenheimer,” explained to IGN. “Ben (Affleck) and I used to go to two movies every weekend, and I think people should do that.”

Another “Oppenheimer” star, Emily Blunt, revealed that she thinks it is “awesome” how the two movies share a release date as “the interest in the variety of what’s available is so awesome.”

Murphy offered moviegoers a word of advice in deciding which of the two films to see first — “Just flip a coin,” he told IGN.

AMC says 20,000 moviegoers are participating in ‘Barbenheimer’

Thousands of moviegoers — including Tom Cruise — are geared up to experience the “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” double feature. Because what better to soften the blow of nuclear disaster than an adventure with Barbie and Ken?

Last month, Cruise shared a photo of himself and “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One” director Christopher McQuarrie holding several movie tickets, including ones for “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

“I love a double feature,” Cruise tweeted. “And it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters.



Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history.



I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie. pic.twitter.com/udWHHj4fAe — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) June 28, 2023

According to AMC, thousands of movie fans have already purchased tickets for the unofficial double feature weekend.

“That more than 20,000 moviegoers have already made plans and purchased tickets to see ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ on the same day is a great sign that the growing online conversation around seeing both of these incredible films is turning into ticket sales,” Elizabeth Frank, executive vp of worldwide programming and chief content officer of AMC Theatres, said in a statement, per AV Club.

Best Barbenheimer fan reactions

As “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” go toe-to-toe, audiences can’t help but find humor in the stark difference between the films.

I cant believe they made movies about them #Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/FCYdcciUyT — Dr miss girl (@scorpihoex) July 7, 2023

barbenheimer promo is CRAZY pic.twitter.com/Ww0eFJKmql — I am your mother | barbielat: out this summer! (@Haeresthus) July 4, 2023