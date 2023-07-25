Former BYU basketball center Eric Mika named to USA Basketball Select Team

Former BYU center Eric Mika is one of 14 players named to the USA Basketball Select Team, which will help the main USA team prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Mika and the 13 other players on the Select Team will practice with the main World Cup team.

The former BYU center, who helped the USA qualify for the FIBA World Cup, played on G League Ignite last year alongside Scoot Henderson. Mika averaged 13.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

“My role is more of one as a mentor on and off the court, being with these guys and hopefully giving them a head start before they start their next step in the NBA,” he said. “The staff is really cool, really experienced. The young guys are all good kids. No complaints, it’s been a lot of fun,” Mika said of his experience on Ignite.

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), Langston Galloway (Free Agent), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), John Jenkins (G League Ignite), Herb Jones (New Orleans Pelicans), Trey Murphy (New Orleans Pelicans), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings), Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics), Naz Reid (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder) are the other 13 players named to the Select Team roster.

