Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, July 25, 2023 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

Former BYU basketball center Eric Mika named to USA Basketball Select Team

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Former BYU basketball center Eric Mika named to USA Basketball Select Team
Brigham Young Cougars forward Eric Mika dunks the ball

Brigham Young Cougars forward Eric Mika (12) dunks the ball as BYU and University of Texas at Arlington play in NIT basketball action at the Marriott Center in Provo Utah on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Mika was named to the 2023 USA Basketball Select Team.

Scott Winterton, Deseret News

Former BYU center Eric Mika is one of 14 players named to the USA Basketball Select Team, which will help the main USA team prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Mika and the 13 other players on the Select Team will practice with the main World Cup team.

The former BYU center, who helped the USA qualify for the FIBA World Cup, played on G League Ignite last year alongside Scoot Henderson. Mika averaged 13.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Related

“My role is more of one as a mentor on and off the court, being with these guys and hopefully giving them a head start before they start their next step in the NBA,” he said. “The staff is really cool, really experienced. The young guys are all good kids. No complaints, it’s been a lot of fun,” Mika said of his experience on Ignite.

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), Langston Galloway (Free Agent), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), John Jenkins (G League Ignite), Herb Jones (New Orleans Pelicans), Trey Murphy (New Orleans Pelicans), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings), Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics), Naz Reid (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder) are the other 13 players named to the Select Team roster.

Next Up In BYU sports
For BYU, the heat is on — and that’s OK
Big 12 gymnastics: Can Cougars follow Denver’s blueprint as it makes jump to Power Five league?
Michael Ottesen, Ashley Paulson win Deseret News marathon
Talk about legacy players: Tuipulotu family still feeding BYU football roster
What Greg Wrubell says Hans Olsen will bring to BYU radio broadcasts
Meet the Utah native who’s helping keep Saints players like Taysom Hill on the field