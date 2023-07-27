Trump charged with new crimes in classified documents case

Former President Donald Trump faces three new felony charges following the release of a revised indictment Thursday in the case against the president for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

The new indictment also adds a third defendant to the case — a Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira who Trump asked to delete security footage of the Florida estate in attempt to obstruct a federal investigation, prosecutors allege.

According to the indictment, De Oliveira told the director of IT at Mar-a-Lago “that ‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted.”

What are the new charges against Trump?

The new charges brought against the former president by special counsel Jack Smith include two additional obstruction counts, and one additional count of willful retention of national defense information, The Associated Press reports.

One of the obstruction charges centers on the surveillance footage that Trump allegedly requested an employee to destroy to “to prevent the footage from being provided to a federal grand jury,” according to the indictment.

One of the other additional charges relates to a “classified document that Mr. Trump showed two people helping his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows write a book,” per The New York Times.

How did Trump respond to the new charges?

The Trump campaign responded to the indictment with a statement Thursday:

“This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him,” the statement reads.