Big 12 women’s soccer: Why a conference title could be in play for BYU

In 28 years, BYU has had 26 winning seasons, has made 23 NCAA tournament appearances, and has won 14 conference titles. Head coach Jennifer Rockwood is the only coach the Cougars have ever known and has a .751 win percentage, good for sixth-best all-time in Division I history.

After so many years of success and deep runs in the postseason, the Cougars finally broke through to their first College Cup in 2021, defeating Santa Clara to advance to the national championship game where they lost in penalty kicks.

Women’s soccer will be the first Cougars program to begin competition as a Big 12 team. Could it also be the first to win a Big 12 title?

The answer to that question is unequivocally yes, yes they could. Excitement — and expectations — couldn’t be much higher for this year’s Cougars squad. Every major contributor returns from last year’s team that finished 11-3-7 and 6-0-3 in the WCC (just behind Santa Clara’s 7-0-2). The team advanced to the Sweet 16, and was ranked No. 14 in the final coaches poll.

Top returnees include senior All-American Brecken Mozingo, who led the Cougars in 2022 in goals (12), assists (10) and shots (109) with her 5.19 shots per game ranking No. 2 nationally. BYU’s next four goal scorers, all of whom scored five or more goals last year, also return: senior All-American Jamie Shepherd, senior All-Region honoree Olivia Wade Katoa, senior Bella Folino and sophomore Allie Fryer.

All-Region and WCC Defender of the Year Laveni Vaka will again anchor the BYU defense along with Izzi Stratton, ranked No. 6 nationally in Top Drawer Soccer’s Top 100 Freshmen last year. Starting goalkeeper Savanna Mason will step into the box again for the Cougars.

The Cougars also added four freshmen and a few transfers, including sophomore midfielder/forward Ellie Walbruch, a Highland, Utah, native who transferred to Provo after playing last year for the national champion UCLA Bruins.

Big 12 women’s soccer

After sending around five or six teams to the NCAA Tournament consistently every year for the past few decades, including eight teams in 2003, the conference has been average since the pandemic, with three in 2020, two in 2021 and three teams in 2022 participating in the postseason. UCF in 1982 and 1987 and West Virginia in 2016 are the only Big 12 teams to ever play in a College Cup (soccer’s term for the NCAA Tournament’s final four) outside of BYU’s run in 2021. Last year, Texas and TCU were the only teams in the final top 25, though fellow newcomer UCF was also ranked.

All 14 Big 12 schools have a women’s soccer program; however, this season each team will play 10 conference matches. As opposed to the WCC, the Big 12 hosts a postseason tournament. This year’s event will be held Oct. 28 and 30 and Nov. 1 and 4 at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, with the top 10 teams in the conference qualifying.

How will BYU fare?

BYU has an exciting nonconference schedule, including what could be one of the biggest regular-season home games in program history — a match against defending national champions UCLA at South Field on Aug. 31.

Other highlights include the season opener against Saint Louis, a team that went 20-2 last year, and additional home games against Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State. Rockwood is minimizing nonconference road travel this year, with quick away contests at Boise State, UVU, Utah and Utah State.

In conference play, BYU will not face Houston, Kansas or, most significantly, West Virginia. Among the expected top teams, the Cougars get TCU at home in their Big 12 opener, but must play at Texas.

With ties, it’s hard to predict a final record, but I’m riding the hype train: BYU will finish 14-1-3 overall and 8-1-1 in conference, good for the No. 1 seed in the conference tourney and a berth in the NCAA Tournament in their inaugural Big 12 season.

Big 12 teams at a glance

Here’s a look at the Cougars’ conference competition listed in my predicted order of finish:

Texas

Overview: The Longhorns won just their second Big 12 title in team history and finished ranked nationally last year with a young core. Bad news for the rest of the conference: They’re all returning this season. Texas will be led by the tandem of junior All-American forward Trinity Byars, who led the Big 12 in goals (17) and points (43) and was second in assists (9); and junior midfielder Lexi Missimo, who ranked third in the nation and first in the conference with 15 assists. EmJ Cox was the conference’s best defender last year and will be helped by a number of transfer portal pickups, including goalkeeper Mia Justus (Florida State) and defenders Abby Allen (North Carolina) and Eabha O’Mahony (Boston College).

No. 17 nationally, first in Big 12 at 7-0-2, 15-3-4 overall. Top players: Trinity Byars (Jr., F, All-America First Team, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year), Lexi Missimo (Jr., MF, All-Region First Team), EmJ Cox (Jr., D, All-Region First Team, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year).

Trinity Byars (Jr., F, All-America First Team, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year), Lexi Missimo (Jr., MF, All-Region First Team), EmJ Cox (Jr., D, All-Region First Team, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year). Conference titles: 2 (2001, ’22).

2 (2001, ’22). NCAA tourneys: 16 (2001-08, ’10-’11, ’14, ’17-’19, ’21-’22).

16 (2001-08, ’10-’11, ’14, ’17-’19, ’21-’22). BYU and Texas history: Texas leads, 3-2, with BYU claiming victory most recently in a 5-0 drubbing of the Longhorns in Provo in 2012.

Texas leads, 3-2, with BYU claiming victory most recently in a 5-0 drubbing of the Longhorns in Provo in 2012. When they play: Sept. 25 in Austin.

TCU

Overview: The Horned Frogs had never been to the postseason and struggled to put together a winning season until 2016; since then, however, they’ve accomplished both goals every year. In 2020 and 2021 TCU even won Big 12 championships. Two-time All-American Messiah Bright has graduated, but midfielder Gracie Bryan, another All-American, does return along with Grace Coppinger, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year last year who was one of four Frogs named to last season’s conference All-Freshman team. TCU will yet again be one of the best teams in the Big 12.

No. 10 nationally, second in Big 12 at 5-1-3, 14-5-5 overall. Top players: Gracie Brian (Sr., MF, All-America Third Team), Lauren Kellett (Jr., GK, All-Big 12 First Team).

Gracie Brian (Sr., MF, All-America Third Team), Lauren Kellett (Jr., GK, All-Big 12 First Team). Conference titles: 2 (2020-21).

2 (2020-21). NCAA tourneys: 7 (2016-22).

7 (2016-22). BYU and TCU history: BYU leads, 9-1, having swept every game the two teams played as members of the MWC. However, the Frogs upset BYU 2-1 in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament in their most recent meeting. It was TCU’s first-ever win in the tourney.

BYU leads, 9-1, having swept every game the two teams played as members of the MWC. However, the Frogs upset BYU 2-1 in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament in their most recent meeting. It was TCU’s first-ever win in the tourney. When they play: Sept. 14 in Provo.

Texas Tech



Overview: Texas Tech secured the No. 3 seed in last year’s Big 12 Tournament but was upset by Oklahoma to end the season. The Red Raiders are competitive year over year, finishing in the top three of the conference three of the last five years. Goalkeeper Madison White has started all four years she’s been in Lubbock and was named to the conference’s second team in 2022. On offense, junior forward Ashleigh Williams led all Big 12 players with six goals in conference games and will lead the attack.

Third in Big 12 at 5-1-3, 9-4-6 overall. Top players: Hannah Anderson, Madison White, Ashleigh Williams.

Hannah Anderson, Madison White, Ashleigh Williams. Conference titles: 0.

0. NCAA tourneys: 7 (2012-16, ’18-’19).

7 (2012-16, ’18-’19). BYU and Texas Tech history: None.

None. When they play: Oct. 5 in Provo.

Kansas



Overview: Kansas qualified for the conference tournament last year before losing to a ranked TCU squad, 5-1. Head coach Mark Francis is entering his 25th year at Kansas, with 15 seasons of 10 or more victories. The Jayhawks have a good mix of upper and underclassmen and will likely be good enough to qualify for the Big 12 Tournament again.

Seventh in Big 12 at 2-5-2, 9-9-2 overall. Top players: Lexi Watts (So., F/MF, All-Big 12 Freshman Team), Shira Elinav (Sr., F).

Lexi Watts (So., F/MF, All-Big 12 Freshman Team), Shira Elinav (Sr., F). Conference titles: 1 (2004).

1 (2004). NCAA tourneys: 9 (2001, ’03-’04, ’08, ’11, ’14, ’16, ’18-’19).

9 (2001, ’03-’04, ’08, ’11, ’14, ’16, ’18-’19). BYU and Kansas history: BYU leads the series 4-1 and has won the last three meetings, including the most recent game in 2014, a 2-0 win in Lawrence.

BYU leads the series 4-1 and has won the last three meetings, including the most recent game in 2014, a 2-0 win in Lawrence. When they play: Not during the regular season; possibly Big 12 Tournament.

West Virginia



Overview: West Virginia is the most decorated Big 12 program, having made the NCAA Tournament in 22 of the last 23 years. The Mountaineers won six-straight regular-season conference titles from 2011-16, but haven’t won one since, though WVU did knock off top teams Texas and TCU to win last year’s conference tournament as the No. 4 seed. Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year Kayza Massey leads the defense, while All-Region midfielder AJ Rodriguez and UConn transfer Jaydah Bedoya will be the key to the Mountaineer offense.

Fourth in Big 12 at 4-1-4, 11-5-7 overall. Top players: Kayza Massey (Sr., GK, All-Region), AJ Rodriguez (Sr., MF, All-Region).

Kayza Massey (Sr., GK, All-Region), AJ Rodriguez (Sr., MF, All-Region). Conference titles: 10 (2002, 2006-08, 2011-16).

10 (2002, 2006-08, 2011-16). NCAA tourneys: 22 (2000-20, ’22).

22 (2000-20, ’22). BYU and West Virginia history: BYU claimed a 1-0 victory in Morgantown in 2009 in the only game so far in the series.

BYU claimed a 1-0 victory in Morgantown in 2009 in the only game so far in the series. When they play: Not during the regular season; possibly Big 12 Tournament.

Oklahoma State



Overview: The Cowgirls are bringing in 10 freshmen and three transfers this season, including former UVU and Lone Peak High standout Nicole Ray. They’ll be needed — OSU lost all four of its All-Big 12 honorees from last year. Everything will really need to come together to try to avoid three straight years of no postseason, which would be the longest postseason drought for OSU since 2002.

Fifth in Big 12 at 4-2-3, 11-4-4 overall. Top players : Mollie Breiner (Sr., D), Gracie Bindbeutel (So., F/MF).

: Mollie Breiner (Sr., D), Gracie Bindbeutel (So., F/MF). Conference titles: 4 (2008, ’11, ’17, ’19).

4 (2008, ’11, ’17, ’19). NCAA tourneys: 13 (2003, ’06-’11, ’13-’14, ’16-’17, ’19-’20).

13 (2003, ’06-’11, ’13-’14, ’16-’17, ’19-’20). BYU and Oklahoma State history: In the only two games between the two teams, BYU beat No. 15 Oklahoma State 2-1 in 2009 in Provo before losing to No. 2 Oklahoma State 2-1 in 2011 in Stillwater.

In the only two games between the two teams, BYU beat No. 15 Oklahoma State 2-1 in 2009 in Provo before losing to No. 2 Oklahoma State 2-1 in 2011 in Stillwater. When they play: Oct. 12 in Stillwater.

Baylor



Overview: Since a Big 12 title and Elite Eight run in 2018, Baylor has been middle of the pack in the conference the last four years. Head coach Michelle Lenard was brought on last season, but the Bears sunk even lower, going from 15 wins in 2021 to just four in 2022. The Bears averaged just less than a goal per game while allowing almost two per game. Maybe Year 2 of Lenard’s philosophy will bring Baylor up, but back to the middle is the Bears’ ceiling.

Ninth in Big 12 at 2-7, 4-11-2 overall. Top players: Reneta Vargas (So., F/MF), Blythe Obar (Sr., D).

Reneta Vargas (So., F/MF), Blythe Obar (Sr., D). Conference titles: 2 (1998, 2018).

2 (1998, 2018). NCAA tourneys: 6 (1998-99, ’11-’12, ’17-’18).

6 (1998-99, ’11-’12, ’17-’18). BYU and Baylor history: BYU won in Waco 2-1 in 2013 and Baylor won in Provo 2-1 in 2014 in the teams’ only two meetings.

BYU won in Waco 2-1 in 2013 and Baylor won in Provo 2-1 in 2014 in the teams’ only two meetings. When they play: Sept. 21 in Waco.

Oklahoma



Overview: The Sooners are entering this year with a new head coach — Matt Mott takes over after coaching Ole Miss for 13 seasons. Mott will try to instill discipline in a team that led the nation in yellow cards last year and was near the bottom of the nation in goals allowed. The Sooners do bring a stellar recruiting class, led by four-star recruits Emma Alvord, Aryanna Jimison and Addie Todd.

Sixth in Big 12 at 3-5-1, 9-8-3 overall. Top players : Leonie Weber (Jr., F), Michelle Pak (So., MF).

: Leonie Weber (Jr., F), Michelle Pak (So., MF). Conference titles: 0.

0. NCAA tourneys: 4 (2003, ’10, ’14, ’16).

4 (2003, ’10, ’14, ’16). BYU and Oklahoma history: BYU holds a 2-1 series lead, including a 2-1 win over the Sooners in the most recent meeting in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

BYU holds a 2-1 series lead, including a 2-1 win over the Sooners in the most recent meeting in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament. When They Play: Oct. 16 in Norman.

UCF



Overview: The Knights have had a solid program historically, playing in 22 NCAA Tournaments and finishing national runner-up in 1982. After a five-year hiatus, UCF won the AAC title and returned to the postseason last year, finishing 9-2-7 overall and 23rd in the polls after losing in penalty kicks to eventual national champion UCLA in the second round. However, the 2022 Knights were senior-laden, so their first Big 12 season could be a bumpy road. They do return fifth-year senior Caroline DeLisle, the AAC Goalkeeper of the Year.

No. 23 nationally, first in AAC at 7-0-1, 9-2-7 overall. Top players: Caroline DeLisle (Sr., GK, AAC Goalkeeper of the Year), Olivia Lewis (Sr., D).

Caroline DeLisle (Sr., GK, AAC Goalkeeper of the Year), Olivia Lewis (Sr., D). Conference titles: 13 (1993, ’99, ’01-’03, ’05, ’07, ’09-’10, ’13-’14, ’17, ’22).

13 (1993, ’99, ’01-’03, ’05, ’07, ’09-’10, ’13-’14, ’17, ’22). NCAA tourneys: 22 (1982, ’84, ’87-’88, ’91, ’98-’99, ’01-’04, ’07-’15, ’17, ’22).

22 (1982, ’84, ’87-’88, ’91, ’98-’99, ’01-’04, ’07-’15, ’17, ’22). BYU and UCF history: None.

None. When they play: Oct. 23 in Provo.

Iowa State



Overview: Iowa State is the doormat of the Big 12 and has been for some time — the Cyclones have finished eighth or worse every season but two since 2006. ISU has overhauled the roster this offseason, bringing in five transfers, including Houston’s former starting goalkeeper, Haley Woodward. One Utah product, defender Hanna Reid from Duchesne, started 10 games last year.

Tenth in Big 12 at 0-7-2, 3-10-4 overall. Top players: Mira Emma (Sr., MF), Kristin Boos (Sr., F).

Mira Emma (Sr., MF), Kristin Boos (Sr., F). Conference titles: 0.

0. NCAA tourneys: 1 (2005).

1 (2005). BYU and Iowa State history: None.

None. When they play: Oct. 2 in Ames

Kansas State



Overview: The Wildcats have only had a program for seven years and have yet to finish with a winning record. Kansas State has some experience on defense, but need goal scorers. Senior transfer Kiran Singh, an All-Region forward from UTSA, will help.

Eighth in Big 12 at 2-5-2, 6-10-3 overall. Top players: Adah Anderson (Jr., MF), Jazmin Brown (So., D, All-Big 12 Freshman Team).

Adah Anderson (Jr., MF), Jazmin Brown (So., D, All-Big 12 Freshman Team). Conference titles: 0.

0. NCAA tourneys: 0.

0. BYU and Kansas State history: BYU cruised to a 5-0 win in Manhattan in 2019 in the only meeting between the two teams.

BYU cruised to a 5-0 win in Manhattan in 2019 in the only meeting between the two teams. When they play: Oct. 9 in Provo.

Cincinnati



Overview: The Bearcats also have a new head coach, Erica Demers, who comes over from UAB and will try to get Cincy back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.

Last season finish: Third in AAC at 3-1-4, 7-3-7 overall.



Top players: Ashley Barron (Sr., D, AAC Defensive Player of the Year), Kendall Battle (Sr., F, All-AAC Second Team).

Ashley Barron (Sr., D, AAC Defensive Player of the Year), Kendall Battle (Sr., F, All-AAC Second Team). Conference titles: 2 (1995, 2001).

2 (1995, 2001). NCAA tourneys: 7 (1983, ’86, ’94, ’97, ’01-’02, ’15).

7 (1983, ’86, ’94, ’97, ’01-’02, ’15). BYU and Cincinnati history: None.

None. When they play: Sept. 28 in Provo.

Houston



Overview: Houston finished almost at the bottom of the ACC last year, so the red Cougars brought in seven freshmen and seven transfers, including six from Power Five schools. They’ll still be in big trouble this first year in the Big 12.

Houston finished almost at the bottom of the ACC last year, so the red Cougars brought in seven freshmen and seven transfers, including six from Power Five schools. They’ll still be in big trouble this first year in the Big 12. Last season finish: Eighth in the ACC at 2-4-2, 6-7-3 overall.

Eighth in the ACC at 2-4-2, 6-7-3 overall. Top players: Ramsey Davis (Jr., F), Alex Whitcraft (So., D, AAC All-Freshman Team).

Ramsey Davis (Jr., F), Alex Whitcraft (So., D, AAC All-Freshman Team). Conference titles: 0.

0. NCAA tourneys: 0.

0. BYU and Houston history: None.

None. When they play: Not during the regular season; possibly Big 12 Tournament.

