White House evacuated after a suspicious powder substance was found in the west wing

On Sunday evening, a suspicious white substance was found in the west wing of the White House.

The White House was evacuated at 8:45 p.m. after the Secret Service discovered the white powder in an area where tourists have access.

Fire and emergency crew were brought in to perform a rapid test, which identified the substance as cocaine.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, told The Washington Post the cocaine was found in a “work area of the west wing” and that there is “an investigation into the cause and manner” of how the drug was brought into the White House.

President Joe Biden was not home when the incident occurred.

Biden and his family left for Camp David on Friday and did not return until Tuesday.

The White House was reopened for touring soon after the incident occurred and deemed not a threat. The cocaine was taken for further testing.

The incident will be investigated, according to NPR.