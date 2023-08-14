Gabriel has remained elusive on ‘Claim to Fame.’ Will this clue reveal his secret?

On “Claim to Fame,” 12 relatives of celebrities remove themselves from the outside world — no TV and internet — and spend several weeks trying to figure out how they’re all famous-adjacent.

Each week on the reality competition show, the contestants uncover clues about identities through a series of games and challenges, and mysteries start to fall in place. So far, seven of the 12 contestants have been revealed.

Two contestants on the show this season have managed to remain fairly elusive: Gabriel and Chris. According to Entertainment Weekly, these two contestants are featured prominently in Monday night’s episode.

Here’s a look at what we know about Gabriel.

How does ‘Claim to Fame’ work?

On “Claim to Fame,” clues are peppered throughout the mansion where the contestants stay for several weeks. Over the course of the show — which is hosted by pop star Kevin Jonas and his lesser-known brother, Frankie Jonas — the guests attempt to uncover each other’s identities.

During each episode, the contestants — who may or may not use their real names — compete in challenges. The winner of a challenge is exempt from being identified. The group then picks one of the bottom two contestants to be the “guesser,” per Women’s Health magazine.

The guesser has to pick a contestant and guess their celebrity relative. If they get it right, the contestant goes home — but if they get it wrong, the guesser’s celebrity connection is revealed and the guesser goes home.

The last person standing receives a $100,000 prize.

Who has been revealed on ‘Claim to Fame’ Season 2?

“Claim to Fame” is more than halfway through its second season. So far, seven of the 12 celebrity connections have been revealed, per TV Insider:



Carly — Tom Hanks’ niece.

— Tom Hanks’ niece. Travis — Neil deGrasse Tyson’s son.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson’s son. Jane (real name Jada Star) — Dolly Parton’s niece.

— Dolly Parton’s niece. Shayne — Eddie Murphy’s daughter.

— Eddie Murphy’s daughter. Cole — Alicia Keys’ brother.

— Alicia Keys’ brother. Olivia — Jenna McCarthy’s niece.

— Jenna McCarthy’s niece. Hugo — Jimmy Carter’s grandson.

Who is Gabriel on ‘Claim to Fame’ Season 2?

In the season premiere, which featured a two truths and a lie game, Gabriel told his fellow contestants that his celebrity relative is his brother, an athlete who has received an NAACP Award (per Parade, the lie is his relative being an athlete).

Per Parade, other clues about Gabriel’s relative include:



Born in San Diego, California.

A star logo, drumsticks and a propeller hat.

His relative was on Nickelodeon (a clue that Gabriel only told viewers, not contestants).

During the Aug. 7 episode, Gabriel shared his most revealing clue with Chris: A puzzle that included “symbols for a man pushing a stroller, the number two, 10 baby emojis, a drum and a star,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I think anybody who has been paying attention to pop culture lately understands who the young man (is) who been pushing out baby after baby after baby after baby after baby after baby after baby after baby after baby,” Gabriel said during the episode, per Entertainment Weekly.

Chris had no idea what the clue meant, but told Gabriel he did. And although Chris promised not to share the clue with anyone else, he ended up passing it along to Karsyn, who he thought was going to be eliminated at the end of the episode and wanted to get as much information from as possible. So it’s likely that Gabriel could soon be found out.

But so far on the show, Gabriel has done a good job convincing contestants that he is related to an athlete — hailing back to the two truths and a lie game from episode one. One of the most recent contestant guesses has been NFL player Julius Peppers, according to Screen Rant.

Many outlets are reporting that Gabriel’s celebrity relative is likely Nick Cannon. The TV personality was born in San Diego, was on the Nickelodeon show “All That” and starred in the film “Drumline.” He’s also been in headlines over the past few years for having children with multiple women.

How to watch ‘Claim to Fame’

“Claim to Fame” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. MDT on ABC. Episodes are available for streaming the following day on Hulu.

The finale airs Aug. 28.