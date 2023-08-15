A $900,000-a-year gig? Booming AI job listings outpacing talent as average salaries balloon

Emerging artificial intelligence tools have advanced to the point where the programs can emulate human responses to tricky questions, author academic papers, ace exams and create art from a simple prompt.

The new tools are also raising serious questions about personal privacy, protected content and even a theoretical potential to wipe out its human progenitors. But the rush to apply AI tools, which experts say are poised to bring new efficiencies and functionality to virtually every business sector, is also driving a surge of job listings as companies scramble to recruit the talent they need to surf the wave of fresh AI applications.

And in a simple display of supply-and-demand economics, the newly fueled hunger for AI-capable employees is pushing salaries into the stratosphere.

One standout example has even evolved into something of a cause célèbre for striking Hollywood writers and actors, who have cited concerns about job replacement at the hands of AI software programs in their work stoppage actions.

In July, Netflix posted an opening for a project manager in its Machine Learning Program with a starting salary/benefits package in the range of $300,000-$900,000. In the listing, Netflix noted the importance of deploying artificial intelligence tools to personalize user experience and boost revenues for the movie and television streaming platform.

“With more than 230 million members in over 190 countries, Netflix continues to shape the future of entertainment around the world,” the company wrote in its job listing. “Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence is powering innovation, from personalization for members, to optimizing our payment processing and other revenue-focused initiatives.”

While the salary range for this Netflix gig appears to be an industry anomaly, new data reflects that salaries for AI-related jobs are rising steeply as competition for talent runs hot.

According to an analysis from Indeed reported by The Wall Street Journal, listings for jobs related to generative artificial intelligence have grown by 300% so far this year.

“This is pure market economics,” Paul J. Groce, a partner and head of the Americas at the executive recruiting firm Leathwaite, where for years he has worked on searches for high-level technology talent, told The Wall Street Journal. “We do not magically have thousands of additional AI developers, product managers and everything else.”

Global job search platform Adzuna reported there were 7.6 million open U.S. job positions in June, with a growing number, 169,045, citing the need for a background in AI. One example cited in Adzuna’s report, per CNBC, noted the average salary for a tax manager who isn’t familiar with AI tools pays just over $100,000, while the average salary for the same position for someone with AI knowledge is averaging over $146,000.

The new mantra for job recruiters is, for those looking to create new job opportunities and higher wage potential, artificial intelligence upskilling is the way to go.

“It’s a super important skill set employers are looking for, across all industries,” Jay Shankar, vice president of global talent acquisition at Amazon Web Services, told CNBC Make It in April. “AI is practically everywhere now … and to me, if there’s one technical skill you want to learn, that’s the area to focus on.”

So, where are all these new AI jobs happening? Here’s a list assembled by Gizmodo, based on data from ZipRecruiter, showing which states had the most AI-related job postings in the last year and the average salaries for those positions:

