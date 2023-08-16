On Wednesday, conservative radio host Glenn Beck said in a video posted on social media that his podcast “The Glenn Beck Program” was removed from Apple Podcasts.

Reportedly, Apple Podcasts removed all 1,000+ episodes of the show, Todd Spangler wrote for Variety. Beck has been on the radio for over two decades.

In the video posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Beck said he received a message from the Apple Podcast team saying, “We found an issue with your show, The Glenn Beck Program, which must be resolved before it’s available on Apple podcasts. Your show has been removed from Apple Podcasts.”

Beck said he received a link to click for more details about removal. When Beck clicked the link, he said there wasn’t a reason given for the removal of his podcast.

The nationally syndicated radio host also said his podcast hadn’t received any previous strikes against it and called the removal of the program “crazy.”

A search for Beck’s podcast on Apple Podcasts didn’t yield results for his show as of Wednesday afternoon.

Sen. Mike Lee responded to the apparent removal of Beck’s podcast.

“It looks like I may have to go elsewhere to listen to podcasts. If @Apple is going to remove @glennbeck’s program from its podcast offerings, a whole lot of us are going to say ‘we found an issue with @Apple,’” the Utah senator said on X.

“With Glenn Beck having such a large audience, you’d think @Apple would be reluctant to take this step,” Lee continued. “Sometimes such behavior can be observed with companies that face so little competition in a particular field that they don’t fear alienating millions of customers.”

Beck’s podcast remains available on Spotify, Blaze TV, Stitcher and other podcast apps. On YouTube, Beck has 1.15 million subscribers and reportedly millions of listeners on Apple Podcasts.

