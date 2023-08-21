Who won Charity Lawson’s season of ‘The Bachelorette?’

Monday night was the finale of season 20 of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” and the question is: Was it a happily ever after? Spoilers ahead if you haven’t caught up yet.

Love is in the air when Charity Lawson and her final three men travel to Fiji. Lawson and Dotun Olubeko shared an intimate dinner date in Fiji during the episode before the finale. ABC

Are ABC’s ‘Bachelorette’ Charity Lawson, Dotun Olubeko still together?

After what seemed like a difficult decision and after telling both Dotun Olubeko and Joey Graziadei that she was in love with them, she ultimately decided to give the final rose to Olubeko.

The couple got engaged on the tropical shores of Fiji, and during the “After the Final Rose” special, the two revealed they are still together and going strong.

Who is Charity Lawson from ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette?’

Lawson works as a child and family therapist and hails from Columbus, Georgia. She earned a degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University.

The 27-year-old first appeared on “The Bachelor” franchise in January during Zach Shallcross’s season of “The Bachelor” in January. She made it to the final four, sharing a tearful goodbye with Shallcross after the hometowns date where she introduced Shallcross to her family in Georgia.

Who is Dotun Olubeko on ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette?

Olubeko became a frontrunner on the show fairly early on, going on a one-on-one date with Lawson where the two went bungee jumping in rural Washington state. During his interview before the jump, he mentioned he was afraid of heights and even mixed up the words during episode 4 saying, “One of my biggest heights is fears.”

He and Lawson jumped together and then jumped again right after. He also became the first contestant to receive a second one-on-one date.

The 30-year-old lives in Brooklyn, New York, works as an integrative medicine consultant, “comes from a big Nigerian family” and loves his air fryer, according to his bio.

Charity Lawson and Joey Graziadei went on an ATV ride on the second-to-last episode of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” ABC

What happened with Dotun Olubeko, Joey Graziadei on ‘The Bachelorette?’

Graziadei was also an early frontrunner, scoring the opportunity to break “The Bachelor” record for longest kiss due to his answer in a game before the kiss. Graziadei is a tennis pro who currently lives in Hawaii, and the couple shared an impactful discussion on navigating the challenges of being an interracial couple.

After being sent home following the hometown dates, Aaron Bryant flew all the way to Fiji in an attempt to convince Lawson to continue pursuing their relationship in the episode before the finale and “Men Tell All.”

Ultimately, Lawson sent home Bryant and Graziadei and got engaged to Olubeko after what appeared to be a torturous back-and-forth for her.

“You just have this gut feeling of knowing when something is right and what feels best, and you can’t really shake it,” Lawson told The Hollywood Reporter. “And so, with a particular someone, that was a feeling that I had all along. It’s gonna be an emotional ride to get there but a beautiful one.”

At the end of the “After the Final Rose” episode, Olubeko told Lawson and announced publicly that she would be performing as a contestant on the next season of “Dancing with the Stars.”