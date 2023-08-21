10 family-friendly shows available to stream on Hulu

It seems like every show available on streaming platforms these days is made for mature audiences only, which makes it difficult to watch television as a family. Watching reruns of your favorite family shows can get old fast. If you are ready for a binge-worthy, funny or relatable show to stream on Hulu with the entire family, we have got you covered.

Here are 10 clean, family-friendly shows on Hulu.

1. ‘The Hardy Boys’

Based on the classic book series created by Edward Stratemeyer, the Hardy brothers, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe (Alexander Elliott), are amateur detectives.

After the sudden and mysterious death of their mother, the Hardy Boys and their father (James Tupper) move to the small town of Bridgeport, where they set out to uncover the truth about their mother’s death. With help from their new friends, the Hardy Boys dig up something more sinister than they bargained for.

Rating: TV-PG.

Seasons: 3.

2. ‘Abbott Elementary’

This group of devoted elementary school teachers each have unique grit required of staff at Abbott Elementary — an underfunded, mismanaged and understaffed Philadelphia public school that leaves most teachers running after just a year. Led by the overwhelmingly positive Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson), the teachers at Abbott Elementary are determined to help their students in spite of dire circumstances.

Rating: TV-PG.

Seasons: 2.

3. ‘Malcolm in the Middle’

Malcom (Frankie Muniz) is a genius. His family? Not so much. His mom (Jane Kaczmarek) is a raging control freak, his dad (Bryan Cranston) has his head in the clouds and his oldest brother (Christopher Masterson) has been sent to military school for delinquent behavior. As the dysfunctional family struggles to fit into society, Malcolm discovers how to cope with his burdening intellect and his unconventional family life.

Rating: TV-PG.

Seasons: 7.

4. ‘Full House’

After Danny Tanner’s (Bob Saget) wife passes away, he receives support from his lively brother-in-law, Jesse (John Stamos) and stand-up comic friend, Joey (Dave Coulier), who move into his San Fransisco home to help Danny raise his three young daughters: D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen).

Rating: TV-G.

Seasons: 8.

5. ‘Family Matters’

The Winslow family is mostly ordinary, but their lives are filled with adventure thanks to their brainiac neighbor Steve Urkel (Jaleel White). The pesky, wildly nerdy neighbor sparks trouble nearly everywhere he goes and is desperate for attention from Laura (Kellie Shanygne Williams-Jackson), the Winslow’s middle child.

Rating: TV-G.

Seasons: 9.

6. ‘The Goldbergs’

It’s the 1980s in Pennsylvania, and film geek Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) uses his camera to document his family’s nutty life through his own eyes. Adam’s mother (Wendi MeLendon-Covey) is overbearing, his father (Jeff Garlin) parents through screaming, his older sister (Hayley Orrantia) is terrifying and his brother (Troy Gentile) is desperate for attention. Chaos ensues as this dysfunctional family attempts to get along.

Rating: TV-PG.

Seasons: 10.

7. ‘Modern Family’

There is no such thing as a perfect family. “Modern Family” recognizes that with a hilarious and blunt perspective on modern-day family life.

Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) are desperate for honest relationships with their three growing children. Claire’s dad, Jay (Ed O’Neil), and his young Latina wife, Gloria (Sofía Vergara), are raising a son together, although most of the time people assume Jay is Gloria’s father. And Jay’s gay son, Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Fergeuson), and his partner, Cameron (Eric Stonestreet), are learning how to raise their newly-adopted daughter.

Rating: TV-PG.

Seasons: 11.

8. ‘Speechless’

Maya DiMeo (Minnie Driver) is a passionate, highly-protective mother, especially to her son J.J. (Micah Fowler), who has a condition that leads to unique mobility and communication challenges. The family moves often to ensure J.J. receives the best educational environment available.

They believe they have found the best school for J.J. in an upscale town that promises to provide J.J. with a personal aide. But the new school comes with challenges, and Maya is not afraid to stand up to authority to make things right for her children.

Rating: TV-PG.

Seasons: 3.

9. ‘Survivor’

In this cult-classic reality TV show, a unique group of castaways are sent to an island where they must provide food, shelter and fire for themselves. The contestants must also compete against each other in a series of challenges that test their mental and physical strength.

Castaways are eliminated from the island each week. The last survivor wins a million dollar prize.

Rating: TV-PG.

Seasons: 45.

10. ‘Smallville’

This adaptation of the familiar “Superman” story features a young Clark Kent discovering his emerging superpowers.

Before officially becoming the “Man of Steel,” Clark Kent was just an ordinary teenager living in Smallville, Kansas. When Clark’s alien powers begin to emerge, he must learn how to channel his newfound abilities for good while coping with typical teenage challenges like bullies and crushes.

Rating: TV-PG.

Seasons: 10.