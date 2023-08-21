Why ‘Claim to Fame’ isn’t on this week

Viewers tuning in to “Claim to Fame” this week may be surprised to find “The Bachelorette” in its place.

Why isn’t ‘Claim to Fame’ on tonight?

“Claim to Fame” — a reality show where the relatives of A-list celebrities try to uncover each other’s identities — typically airs Monday nights on ABC. But on Aug. 21, the massive three-hour finale of “The Bachelorette” is airing in its place.

Instead, viewers can catch episodes 9 and 10 during the two-hour “Claim to Fame” finale, which will air Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. MDT on ABC.

How does ‘Claim to Fame’ work?

Over the course of the show — which is hosted by pop star Kevin Jonas and his lesser-known brother, Frankie Jonas — the contestants attempt to uncover each other’s identities. They are disconnected from the outside world and do not have access to phones or internet as they work through clues.

During each episode, the contestants — who may or may not use their real names — compete in a series of challenges. The winner of a challenge is exempt from being identified. The group then picks one of the bottom two contestants to be the “guesser,” per Women’s Health magazine.

The guesser has to pick a contestant and guess their celebrity relative. If they get it right, the contestant goes home — but if they get it wrong, the guesser’s celebrity connection is revealed and the guesser goes home.

The last person standing receives a $100,000 prize.

Who is left on ‘Claim to Fame’?

“Claim to Fame” Season 2 is down to the final four: Gabriel, Chris, Monay and Karsyn. One contestant will get eliminated during Episode 9, with the remaining three vying for the $100,000 prize in the final episode.

“Tensions run high; one player’s long-game strategy is revealed during the first challenge; the final three get help from past contestants in their last race to uncover clues,” reads an official description for the finale.

The biggest storyline of the season has centered on Chris — who contestants have incorrectly guessed three times. Early on, the contestants thought Chris was related to Elvis. And even with clues about his celebrity relative being from Ogden, Utah, having a Las Vegas residency and wearing an “amazing coloured dream coat” — not to mention the fact that Chris has said he looks just like his celebrity relative — Elton John and Billy Idol have also been official guesses.

Since the contestants have focused so much on Chris these past few episodes, there hasn’t been much talk about other players. On the show, the identities of Gabriel and Monay have not been discussed as much, although contestants are pretty certain that Karsyn is connected to Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Who has been revealed on ‘Claim to Fame’ Season 2?

So far, eight of the 12 celebrity connections have been revealed, per TV Insider:

