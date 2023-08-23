Republican presidential candidates converge on Milwaukee for first 2024 debate

This story will be updated.

As 2024 Republican hopefuls arrive at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee for their first presidential primary debate, the frontrunner is noticeably absent: former president Donald Trump.

Trump, who leads in many national polls by over 40 percentage points, will instead release a prerecorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson at the same time as the interview.

Candidates expected to participate in the debate include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; former ambassador Nikki Haley; Sen. Tim Scott; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson; and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Burgum tore his Achilles tendon while playing pickup basketball with campaign staff Tuesday. He arrived to the arena on crutches Wednesday afternoon and later announced on X that he would participate in the debate.

A ninth candidate, radio host Larry Elder, arrived to the arena Wednesday afternoon, claiming to have met all the requirements for participation in the debate. He threatened to file a complaint to the Federal Election Commission against the Republican National Committee for “violation of debate rules” by restricting his participation.

Crowds assembled outside the arena several hours before the debate’s scheduled start time, braving heat that peaked at 101 F. Young America’s Foundation, one of the debate’s cosponsors, hosted a block party near the arena entrance, where YAF president Scott Walker — a former Wisconsin governor — addressed the crowd.

While Trump did not attend the debate, his supporters did. Two young men holding Trump signs arrived as early as midday Tuesday, a full 32 hours before the debate. Donald Trump Jr. and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake greeted onlookers outside the arena, the latter wearing a pin reading, “Trump Was Right.”

Other candidates were well-represented, too. A group of men, women and children in Revolutionary War-era clothing carried Ramaswamy signs, pushing the candidates new slogan: “This is our 1776 moment.” A group of DeSantis supporters carried signs down the street near the arena, while two individuals in giant, bobblehead costumes representing Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci held hands and skipped in a circle.