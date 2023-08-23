‘America’s Got Talent’ reveals the first 2 acts to reach the finale

“America’s Got Talent” has officially reached the live portion of the show and is cutting down the competition — fast. For the next several weeks, only two out of 11 acts will advance to the show’s finals.

Here’s a breakdown of the acts that have claimed a spot in the finale (so far).

‘America’s Got Talent’ 2023: Live results on Aug. 23

Based on viewers’ overnight votes, the following two acts have advanced to the finale:



Lavender Darcangelo.

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane.

The votes are in! Congratulations to @lavdarcangelo & Adrian Stoica & Hurricane for moving on to the #AGT Finale! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vEZAErKbFw — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) August 24, 2023

Who is Lavender Darcangelo on ‘AGT’?

Lavender Darcangelo has been a strong contender from the start, earning a golden buzzer from “AGT” judge Heidi Klum during the audition round, the Deseret News reported.

Ahead of Darcangelo’s “AGT” audition, which has more than 4 million views on YouTube, Darcangelo told the show’s judges that she is blind and autistic, and one day wants to create a school with classes that cater to kids’ specific interests — a school she said she would’ve thrived in.

Before performing Irene Cara’s “Out Here On My Own,” Darcangelo introduced the judges to her father, who adopted her several years after they met in an after school music program he created. Darcangelo’s father and his husband, Jamie, were beaming with pride as their daughter performed and received a massive standing ovation from the audience and judges.

“That was sensation,” Simon Cowell said. “Honestly, everything about that was just magical. You have such a talent, you have such an amazing personality, and you know what, we make the show because we get to meet people like you occasionally. And I’m so happy that you’ve come on our show to share your talent with us, because this is an audition I’ll never forget. It was amazing.”

Sofia Vergara said she got so wrapped up in the performance that she forgot she was supposed to be judging. And Klum was moved enough to award her golden buzzer to Darcangelo, allowing the contestant to immediately advance to the live portion of the show.

“I feel like I just fell in love,” Klum said. ”And you know this ‘AGT’ journey is an amazing journey. And I would love to be your cheerleader and hold your hand all the way to the finish line.”

For her appearance in the live shows, Darcangelo performed Foreigner’s “I Want to Know What Love is.”

Who is Adrian Stoica and Hurricane on ‘AGT’?

When he took the “America’s Got Talent” stage for the first time, Adrian Stoica told the show’s judges that he was going to “play with his dog.” What unfolded was a comedic routine of Stoica waking up in the morning and trying to get ready for the day with his dog, Hurricane, aiding — and sometimes interfering — along the way.

Mandel called it one of his favorite dog acts of all time.

For the semifinals, Stoica and Hurricane performed a routine where Stoica attempts to do garden work — a comedic bit that led the judges to proclaim that the act is “Vegas ready,” per the entertainment site Gold Derby.

Country singer Mitch Rossell finished third on the episode, according to Gold Derby.

The next round of the live shows airs Tuesday, Aug. 29 on NBC.

