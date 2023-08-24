McCarthy says House could launch impeachment inquiry as soon as next month

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the House could launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden as soon as next month unless the administration turns over documents House Republicans are asking for.

“If the Biden administration continues to fight to withhold information that could really clear all this up — did they take bribes? did they deal in the business? — If they hold that up we would have to move to an impeachment inquiry,” McCarthy said Tuesday on Fox Business.

McCarthy indicated that could come as soon as the House reconvenes after its summer recess, in September.

“The thing that holds up whether to do an impeachment inquiry: provide us the documents we’re asking,” he said. “The whole determination here is how the Bidens handle this.”

McCarthy added, “If they provide us the documents there wouldn’t be a need for an impeachment inquiry. But if they withhold the documents and fight like they have now to not provide to the American public what they deserve to know, we will move forward with an impeachment inquiry when we come back into session.”

Ian Sams, White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, wrote “Absurd” in a social media post Wednesday reacting to McCarthy’s comments. Sams pointed to Oversight Committee chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who told Fox Business the committee has “gotten 100% of what we requested” from every subpoena it’s issued.

“When will actual media outlets hold the Speaker of the House accountable for the lies upon which he is basing something as grave as impeachment?” Sams wrote.

McCarthy raised the possibility of an impeachment inquiry last month, saying House investigations into Biden were rising to that level due to allegations of foreign bribes and interference in investigations into Hunter Biden, the president’s son.

In June, House Republicans decided against voting on an earlier impeachment inquiry introduced by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. While some House Republicans remain on board with opening an impeachment inquiry, others have expressed hesitancy, including some of the 18 Republicans who represent districts Biden won in 2020. Some of these vulnerable Republicans told NBC News earlier this month they believe launching an impeachment inquiry could be premature, including Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who said, “it’s too early for a formal impeachment inquiry,” and Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who said, “I don’t think it’s there at the moment.”

Former President Donald Trump, who was impeached twice and leads in national polls to retake the Republican nomination next year, has called on House Republicans to impeach Biden.

“Any Republican that doesn’t act on Democratic fraud should be immediately primaried and get out,” he said at a rally.

