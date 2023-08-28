Facebook Twitter
Here’s what Utah will be wearing for its Week 1 game against Florida

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
The Utah Utes huddle before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Utes huddle before playing Southern Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes open their 2023 campaign against the SEC’s Florida Gators on Thursday night.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Utah fans know what the Utes will be wearing for the season opener against Florida on Thursday.

On Monday afternoon, the program’s social media team shared visuals of just what that look will be, and it includes an all-red motif — from helmet (with the drum and feather logo) to jersey to pants.

It’s appropriate, considering Utah is running a “Red Out” promotion for the game. The Utes also wore the same uniform combo in their 2022 home opener against Southern Utah.

Florida has yet to announce what jersey they’ll be wearing for the opener.

The Utes and Gators play Thursday at 6 p.m. MDT at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

