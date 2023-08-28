‘Claim to Fame’ contestants still don’t know who Monay is ... so will she win?

On “Claim to Fame,” 12 relatives of celebrities remove themselves from the outside world — no TV and internet — and spend several weeks trying to figure out how they’re all famous-adjacent.

Each week on the reality competition show, the contestants uncover clues about identities through a series of games and challenges, and mysteries start to fall in place. Now, the show is down to its final four: Chris, Gabriel, Monay and Karsyn.

Here’s a look at what we know about Monay.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

How does ‘Claim to Fame’ work?

Over the course of “Claim to Fame” — which is hosted by pop star Kevin Jonas and his lesser-known brother, Frankie Jonas — the guests attempt to uncover each other’s identities.

During each episode, the contestants — who may or may not use their real names — compete in a series of challenges. The winner of a challenge is exempt from being identified. The group then picks one of the bottom two contestants to be the “guesser,” per Women’s Health magazine.

The guesser has to pick a contestant and guess their celebrity relative. If they get it right, the contestant goes home — but if they get it wrong, the guesser’s celebrity connection is revealed and the guesser goes home.

The last person standing receives a $100,000 prize.

Who has been revealed on ‘Claim to Fame’ Season 2?

The final four will battle it out in the “Claim to Fame” finale, which airs Monday night. The following eight celebrity connections have been revealed, per TV Insider:



Carly — Tom Hanks’ niece.

— Tom Hanks’ niece. Travis — Neil deGrasse Tyson’s son.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson’s son. Jane (real name Jada Star) — Dolly Parton’s niece.

— Dolly Parton’s niece. Shayne — Eddie Murphy’s daughter.

— Eddie Murphy’s daughter. Cole — Alicia Keys’ brother.

— Alicia Keys’ brother. Olivia — Jenna McCarthy’s niece.

— Jenna McCarthy’s niece. Hugo — Jimmy Carter’s grandson.

— Jimmy Carter’s grandson. JR — Lil Nas X’s brother.

Who is Monay on ‘Claim to Fame’ Season 2?

For much of the season, the contestants have been convinced that Monay is related to Steve Harvey, per Screen Rant.

In the two truths and a lie game that started off the season, Monay told her competitors that her celebrity relative is her father, an athlete and has won an Emmy.

According to Screen Rant, other clues about Monay’s relative have included:



A fedora.

He’s appeared on “Saturday Night Live” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

He’s 57 years old.

He was born in Plymouth, North Carolina.

Per Parade, viewers know that Monay’s celebrity starred in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” but the “Claim to Fame” competitors did not get this piece of information.

Spoiler alert: So who is Monay’s mystery relative? Several outlets have reported that Monay is likely related to actor and comedian J.B. Smoove.

How to watch the ‘Claim to Fame’ Season 2 finale

The two-hour “Claim to Fame” finale — which will see contestants from earlier in the season returning to help out — airs Monday at 7 p.m. MDT on ABC. The finale — episodes 9 and 10 — will be available for streaming the following day on Hulu.