‘Claim to Fame’ just revealed the Season 2 winner

“Claim to Fame” has officially crowned a Season 2 winner.

Throughout the season, 12 relatives of celebrities removed themselves from the outside world — no TV and internet — and spent several weeks trying to figure out how they’re all famous-adjacent.

Each week on the reality competition show, the contestants uncovered clues about identities through a series of games and challenges, and mysteries started to fall into place. Now, following the season finale on Aug. 28, all of the celebrity connections have been revealed.

Here’s a look at who took home the $100,000 prize and how the winner got there.

How does ‘Claim to Fame’ work?

On “Claim to Fame,” clues are peppered throughout the mansion where the contestants stay for several weeks. Over the course of the show — which is hosted by pop star Kevin Jonas and his lesser-known brother, Frankie Jonas — the guests attempt to uncover each other’s identities.

During each episode, the contestants — who may or may not use their real names — compete in challenges. The winner of a challenge is exempt from being identified. The group then picks one of the bottom two contestants to be the “guesser,” per Women’s Health magazine.

The guesser has to pick a contestant and guess their celebrity relative. If they get it right, the contestant goes home — but if they get it wrong, the guesser’s celebrity connection is revealed and the guesser goes home.

The last person standing receives a $100,000 prize.

Who won ‘Claim to Fame’ Season 2?

During the “Claim to Fame” season finale, Gabriel correctly guessed Monay’s mystery relative — actor and comedian J.B. Smoove — to become the Season 2 winner of “Claim to Fame.”

Gabriel won Season 2 of “Claim to Fame.” John Fleenor, ABC

Who was Gabriel on ‘Claim to Fame’ Season 2?

Gabriel’s most effective strategy throughout the show was having the contestants latch onto the idea that his relative was an athlete — a lie that didn’t get uncovered until the second-to-last episode of the season.

In the season premiere,, which featured a two truths and a lie game, Gabriel told his fellow contestants that his celebrity relative is his brother, an athlete who has received an NAACP Award (the lie was his relative being an athlete).

Per Parade, other clues about Gabriel’s relative over the season included:



Born in San Diego, California.

A star logo, drumsticks and a propeller hat.

His relative was on Nickelodeon (a clue that Gabriel only told viewers, not contestants).

During the Aug. 7 episode, Gabriel shared his most revealing clue with his fellow contestant Chris: A puzzle that included “symbols for a man pushing a stroller, the number two, 10 baby emojis, a drum and a star,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I think anybody who has been paying attention to pop culture lately understands who the young man (is) who been pushing out baby after baby after baby after baby after baby after baby after baby after baby after baby,” Gabriel said during the episode, per Entertainment Weekly.

Chris had no idea what the clue meant, but told Gabriel he did. And although Chris promised not to share the clue with anyone else, he ended up passing it along to Karsyn, who he thought was going to be eliminated at the end of the episode and wanted to get as much information from as possible.

But as long as contestants thought Gabriel was related to an athlete, they were never going to figure it out.

Following a challenge in episode nine that revealed Gabriel wasn’t actually related to an athlete, Monay finally figured it out and started leading Karsyn and Chris astray, making them temporarily think that Gabriel was related to T-Pain and then Kel Mitchell. During episode 10, Karsyn told Chris she thought Gabriel was related to Terry Crews.

In the final episode, Monay correctly identified Chris’ celebrity relative: Donny Osmond. This put Monay and Gabriel in the final two. But in the end, the advantage went to Gabriel, who won the challenge in episode 10. He chose to guess Monay’s identity, and became the Season 2 winner.

After the show declared Gabriel’s victory, the contestant’s celebrity connection was revealed: Gabriel is the brother of Nick Cannon.

Who was revealed on ‘Claim to Fame’ Season 2?

“Claim to Fame” is near the end of its season. At this point, nine celebrity connections have been revealed, per TV Insider:

