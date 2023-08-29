School is back in session.

Back-to-school season can bring up a lot of nostalgic feels. It’s a staple of fall. And even if you are no longer a student, you can still experience what heading back to the classroom feels like through movies. Celebrate back-to-school season with your teenager, who will get a kick out of movies that capture the essence of school: the good, the bad and the ugly.

Even if you don’t have a teenager, these movies are worth a watch to feel all the back-to-school vibes.

Here are 10 back-to-school movies to watch with your teenager.

1. ‘Dead Poets Society’ (1989)

New English teacher John Keating (Robin Williams) is pushing the envelope at an all-boys preparatory school known for ancient traditions and high expectations. He uses unconventional teaching methods to connect with his students — who are under massive pressure from parents and teachers to excel.

As Mr. Keating shares his passion for poetry and arts with his students, he pushes Neil Perry (Robert Sean Leonard), Todd Anderson (Ethan Hawke) and others out of their shells and equips them with the confidence to pursue their dreams.

Rating: PG for some language and mild nudity.

Where to watch: YouTube TV.

2. ‘School of Rock’ (2003)

When overzealous guitarist Dewey Finn (Jack Black) is thrown out of his bar band, the notorious slacker becomes burdened by debt and depression. Desperate for work, Dewey takes a substitute teaching job at an elite private elementary school intended for his former bandmate, Ned Schneebly (Mike White). Posing as Ned, Dewey rejects all school curriculum to teach his students about hard rock. As he gets his class in touch with their rock sides, Dewey sees the potential for redemption at the Battle of the Bands.

Rating: PG-13 for some rude humor and drug references.

Where to watch: Paramount+.

3. ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ (1986)

Sometimes a day off of school isn’t a bad thing. As Ferries Bueller professes, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.”

High school senior Ferris Buller (Matthew Broderick) has decided he wants a day off of school, and he has devised a sophisticated plan to pull it off. Intending to make it his last ditch day before graduation, Ferris calls in “sick,” takes off in a Ferrari with his best friend (Alan Ruck) and girlfriend (Mia Sara) and embarks on a memorable journey through Chicago.

School principal Ed Rooney (Jeffery Jones) is convinced this is not Ferris’ first day skipping school and is determined to catch him in the act. Ferris anticipated Rooney’s vindictive attitude and knows exactly how to keep a step ahead.

Rating: PG-13 for language.

Where to watch: Netflix, Paramount+.

4. ‘Kindergarten Cop’ (1990)

Tough LAPD detective John Kimble (Arnold Schwarzenegger) poses as a kindergarten teacher at small town elementary school as a means to hunt down drug kingpin Cullen Crisp and his dangerous accomplice and ex-wife, Eleanor (Carroll Baker).

Under the guise of a tenderhearted instructor, John begins falling for fellow teacher Joyce Palmieri (Penelope Ann Miller) while keeping his unruly class under control and sticking to his assignment.

Rating: PG-13 for violence and some language.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube TV.

5. ‘Matilda’ (1996)

Matilda Wormwood (Mara Wilson) is an extraordinary, intelligent young girl. But her nasty parents (Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman) misunderstand her and treat her like an nuisance.

The gifted girl is enthusiastic about learning, but her ridiculously strict headmaster Miss Trunchbull (Pam Ferris) creates a destructive school environment. But when a kind-hearted teacher, Miss Honey (Embeth Davidtz), recognizes Matilda’s remarkable gifts — including telekinesis — she begins using her skills to defend her classmates from Miss Trunchbull’s bullying tactics.

Rating: PG for elements of meanness and ridicule, and for some mild language.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube TV.

6. ‘Clueless’ (1995)

Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school’s social pyramid. To use her popularity for good, Cher befriends a hopelessly awkward new student, Tai (Brittany Murphy), and gives her a makeover. When Tai becomes more popular than she is, Cher realizes her ex-stepbrother (Paul Rudd) might have been right about how clueless she is — and begins to fall for him.

Rating: PG-13 for some sexual material and some teen use of alcohol and drugs.

Where to watch: Paramount+.

7. ‘Never Been Kissed’ (1999)

High school was miserable for Josie Geller (Drew Barrymore). Now a baby-faced junior copy editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, Josie is assigned to go undercover at her former high school for research.

After several attempts to shed her nerdy image, Josie receives help from her brother, Rob (David Arquette), who is also posing as a student and convinces the cool kids to absorb Josie into their exclusive group. But her investigation is hindered when she begins falling for her handsome English teacher, Sam Coulson (Michael Vartan).

Rating: PG-13 for sex-related material and some drug content.

Where to watch: Starz.

8. ‘High School Musical’ (2006)

Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) is the big man on campus at East High School. When the basketball star falls for nerdy beauty Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Anne Hudgens) at a New Year’s Eve karaoke party, he never expects to see her again.

When they return back to school after the holidays, Gabriella is the newest student on campus. The pair try out for the school musical together but face backlash from their friends and family, who try to persuade them not to break the status quo.

Rating: G.

Where to watch: Disney+.

9. ‘Sky High’ (2005)

Will Stronghold (Michael Angarano) is under immense pressure from his superhero parents (Kurt Russell, Kelly Preston) to shine at his new high school, Sky High. It is a school located in the sky for students with superpowers. The only problem? Will doesn’t have any.

As Will struggles to find a spot at his new high school, popular senior Gwen (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) cozies up to the freshman. But when Will realizes Gwen’s intentions might not be innocent, he crashes the school dance in hopes of saving the day.

Rating: PG for action violence and some mild language.

Where to watch: Disney+.

10. ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ (1987)

Nerdy high schooler Ronald Miller (Patrick Dempsey) is desperate to spend his senior year of high school with the popular clique.

When popular cheerleader Cindy (Amanda Peterson) accidentally destroys her mother’s $1,000 suede outfit, Ronald sees an opportunity to strike a deal. In exchange for all of Ronald’s savings, Cindy agrees to “fake date” him so he can achieve high school popularity.

Rating: PG-13 for underage smoking and drinking and some language.

Where to watch: YouTube TV.