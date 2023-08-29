Florida fans are coming to town. Here are the 10 highest-rated restaurants on Yelp near the big game

On Thursday, some Florida Gators fans will be congregating in the Beehive State to watch the Gators face off against the Utah Utes.

Those visiting Utah may be wondering: Where’s the best place to eat that’s near the University of Utah stadium?

Here’s a list of 10 places Florida fans can try. This list was created by putting the address of the Rice-Eccles Stadium into Yelp and searching for the top 10 highest-rated restaurants near the stadium.

1. Osteria Amore

What to get: Tagliere dell’ Osteria (think local honey with artisan cheeses and meat), caprese, Siciliana salad (bright and simple salad with citrus and fennel), bucatini alla gricia (pasta with black pepper and black truffle) and filetto cacio e pepe (perfectly cooked filet mignon and simple and well-seasoned pasta).

What to wear: Osteria Amore doesn’t have a formal dress code.

Address: 224 S. 1300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84102.

2. Nomad East

What to get: Children of the corn pizza (garlic cream, corn, mozzarella, chorizo, green onion, cotija and ranch), pretty in pink pizza (pink sauce, stracciatella, red pepper flakes, Fresno chili and dried oregano), wedge salad, cheese board and marinated olives.

What to wear: Nomad East doesn’t have a formal dress code.

Address: 1675 E. 1300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84105.

3. Salt & Olive

What to get: Smoked trout dip, bucatini (pasta with sausage ragu and burrata), the house pizza (it has a crushed tomato sauce and is topped with olives, prosciutto and burrata), the truffle pizza and the zeppole e limone.

What to wear: Salt & Olive doesn’t have a formal dress code.

Address: 270 S. 300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84111.

4. Bartolo’s

What to get: Beef tomato burrata, rigatoni bolognese, pistachio pesto mafaldine, mussels spaghetti, the grilled pork chop, the top sirloin, trout almondine and the chicken parmigiana.

What to wear: Bartolo’s doesn’t have a formal dress code.

Address: 1270 S. 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84105.

5. Franklin Ave. Cocktails & Kitchen

What to get: The deviled eggs, the baby back ribs, steak tartare, the loaded potatoes, the steak salad, the wagyu steak, the pappardelle (broccolini, spicy sausage, heirloom tomatoes, feta and mint) and the chocolate cremeux.

What to wear: Franklin Ave. doesn’t have a formal dress code. It is restricted to people above the age of 21.

Address: 231 S. Edison St., Salt Lake City, UT 84111.

6. The Crack Shack

What to get: The firebird sandwich, the fire nugs, the buffalo soldier sandwich, the power bowl, the classic slaw, the shack fries and the mini biscuits.

What to wear: The Crack Shack doesn’t have a formal dress code.

Address: 912 E. 900 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84105.

7. Trolley Cottage Cafe

What to get: The parmesan brioche toast, the house smoked salmon tartine, buttermilk pancakes, croque madame, the vegetable omelette, the hummus and falafel, house turkey breast sandwich and grilled chicken and brie sandwich.

What to wear: Trolley Cottage Cafe doesn’t have a formal dress code.

Address: 703 E. 600 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84102.

8. Purgatory

What to get: Japanese style croquettes, buffalo cauli bowl, parmy fries, curry fries, Japanese curry rice, the patty melt, the eastern burger and the ABB grilled cheese (a braised beef grilled cheese with mustard sauce and Japanese mayo).

What to wear: Purgatory doesn’t have a formal dress code.

Address: 62 E. 700 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84111.

9. Tradition

What to get: Funeral potatoes, fried green tomatoes, chicken croquettes, beet salad, roasted game hen, eggplant katsu, trout, pork chop and Tradition burger.

What to wear: Tradition doesn’t have a formal dress code.

Address: 501 E. 900 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84105.

10. WildWood

What to get: Little gem (Green Goddess style salad), chicken wings, burrata salad, roasted cinnamon beets, the fried chicken, the chicken hash, steak and frites, quail panzanela and buttermilk scones.

What to wear: WildWood doesn’t have a formal dress code.

Address: 564 E. 3rd Ave., Salt Lake City, UT 84103.

