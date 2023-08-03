McDonald’s introduces new Squishmallow-themed menu items

Two lovable brands are teaming up to create the ultimate ice cream experience. For a limited time, McDonald’s will release a new Squishmallow-themed McFlurry.

“So i can’t legally call it the ‘funnest thing ever,’ but meet the NEW Squishmallows McFlurry — it’s the funset thign evre!” McDonald’s Canada tweeted on Aug. 1 with a photo of a candy-pink ice cream treat.

so i cant legally call it the ‘funnest thing ever’, but meet the NEW Squishmallows McFlurry® - it’s the funnset thign evre! pic.twitter.com/GqgjVHF6Y7 — McDonald's 🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) August 1, 2023

The delicious treat is made from a blend of vanilla soft-serve, pink popping candy and blueberry syrup, reports NewsBreak. It will be available in both regular and snack sizes. The McDonald’s-Squishmallow collab is currently available in Canada and will come to the U.S. and in over 70 more countries worldwide during 2023.

“We took inspiration from the vibrant and fun spirit of the Squishmallows when developing this new McFlurry and looked to bring that to life with a colourful and unique flavour combination,” chef Jeff Anderson, culinary innovation lead at McDonald’s Canada, said of the new menu addition, according to Yahoo News. “The result is a delightful sensory experience for our guests, with unconventional ingredients that complement each other, like the pink popping candy and the sweet, fruity blueberry flavoured syrup.”

Squishmallow Happy Meal

A new McFlurry flavor is not the only Squishmallow-themed menu item coming to McDonald’s menus. An exclusive lineup of 10 Squishmallow toys — each with a unique name and design — will be included in specially-themed Squishmallows Happy Meal boxes.

“Happy Meals have featured so many iconic brands throughout the years, and this is a tremendous milestone for Squishmallows as we join forces with McDonald’s, a brand that is trusted and recognized across the world and loved by Canadians coast to coast,” said Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares, per Yahoo News.

Each Squishmallow is music-themed and includes a scannable code that brings each character’s unique personality to life through an immersive musical experience, complete with an exclusive three-song playlist created by Universal Music Group, per USA Today. The collectable plush toys will be available while supplies last.

“Adding exclusive music playlists to our toys is a first for Happy Meal and we are extremely proud to collaborate with Jazwares’ Squishmallows, the #1 plush brand worldwide, and Universal Music Group on this initiative,” Jennifer DelVecchio, the senior director of global campaigns and alliances at McDonald’s, said in the release, per USA Today.

