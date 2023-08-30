Reports: Britain Covey signing to Eagles’ practice squad

Britain Covey reportedly is rejoining the Philadelphia Eagles, after being released by the team ahead of the NFL’s cutdown deadline Tuesday.

The Eagles will sign Covey to the team’s practice squad, according to multiple reports.

NFL teams can officially sign players to their practice squad beginning at 10 a.m. MDT Wednesday, once the waiver claim period ends.

It’s a similar path to what Covey did as a rookie last season — the former University of Utah wide receiver and return specialist was waived by Philadelphia last season during final cuts, then brought back on the team’s practice squad and eventually landed on the Eagles’ active roster for the remainder of the season.

NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark reported that it’s expected that Covey will remain on the practice squad and that he can be elevated to the active roster for game day.

I’m told the Eagles wanted to keep Britain Covey on the practice squad and it’s expected he will remain with the Eagles on the practice squad. He can be activated from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/6HjTEha4YA — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 30, 2023

NFL practice squad elevation rules indicate that a player may be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster three times during the season without having to clear waivers, according to Cards Wire’s Jess Root.

The 5-foot-8, 173-pound Covey, who prepped at Timpview High, was the Eagles’ punt returner throughout the 2022 season. He had 33 punt returns during the regular season, averaging 9.3 yards per return with three going for 20-plus yards.

Covey also made a pair of punt returns — including a 27-yarder — in Super Bowl 57, when the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35.

Last year, Covey was signed to Philadelphia’s practice squad one day after being cut. He then was activated to the active roster on game days before being signed to the active roster on Oct. 1.