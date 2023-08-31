9 acts just got eliminated on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ These 2 made it through

“America’s Got Talent” has reached the live portion of the show and is cutting down the competition — fast. For the next several weeks, only two out of 11 acts will advance to the show’s finals.

Here’s a breakdown of the two acts that advanced to the finale during the Aug. 30 episode of “AGT”.

‘America’s Got Talent’ 2023: Live results on Aug. 30

Based on viewers’ overnight votes, the following two acts have advanced to the finale:



Who is Ahren Belisle on ‘AGT’?

Ahren Belisle is fairly new to the world of comedy, but that hasn’t put him at any sort of disadvantage on “America’s Got Talent.” The 28-year-old comedian, who is an engineer by day, garnered 2 million views on YouTube with his audition and is now moving on to the show’s finale.

During his “AGT” audition, Belisle shared that he got into comedy last year when he went to a comedy show in Portugal and ended up making all of the comics laugh. Belisle, who has cerebral palsy, uses text-to-speech for his standup routines — something he said works to his advantage because it builds tension as people wait for his punchlines.

In his routines, Belisle opens up about disabilities and mental health.

“It’s important to me to spread the lessons I’ve learned and try to make things better not only for me but also for everybody else, too,” he recently told Parade. “I see comedy as a way of letting people into my world. Communicating my experiences and letting them see what it’s been like to be me. I certainly plan to expand on it. I think every comic I look up to talks about what it’s been like to be them and finds a way to bring joy about it and that’s what I want to do.”

Following his audition, “AGT” judge Sofia Vergara said she hopes Belisle is “the one comedian that finally wins ‘AGT.’”

“I cannot believe you’ve only been doing this for one year,” judge Howie Mandel added. “Because you seem to have a grasp of timing and humor. You open up the conversation and normalize humanity and originality, and you’re funny. I think, Sir, you’re not going to be doing engineering much longer. I think you’re going to be full-time performance. That’s my prediction.”

Who is Murmuration on ‘AGT’?

Murmuration, a group of 65 dancers from France that performed a routine perfectly in sync while blindfolded, earned a golden buzzer from Mandel during the audition round.

“Wow, I mean you guys were so amazingly in sync — even though you couldn’t see anything,” “AGT” judge Heidi Klum said. “And there’s so many of you. But it was so elegant with so much grace. I thought it was fantastic.”

Vergara said it reminded her in some ways of the dance group Mayyas, an act from Lebanon that won this past season of “AGT.”

“I was mesmerized,” Mandel added before awarding the group his golden buzzer. “I find what you do hypnotic, and I think it’s very original. I find it almost more magnificent when you get a large group of people and the movements are smaller, but perfect. It blew me away.”

Mandel’s enthusiasm for the group continued following their appearance in the live shows.

“They have to be in the finals!” he exclaimed.

Who got eliminated on ‘AGT’ during the Aug. 30 episode?

The following nine acts got eliminated on “AGT” Wednesday night:



Who else is in the ‘AGT’ 2023 finale?

During the first week of the live shows, Lavender Darcangelo and Adrian Stoica and his dog, Hurricane, advanced to the finale, the Deseret News reported.