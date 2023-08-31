BYU soccer beats No. 1 UCLA

In front of 5,209 fans at South Field in Provo on Thursday night, the 7th-ranked BYU Cougars women’s soccer team defeated the top-ranked UCLA Bruins by a decisive 3-1 score.

The Cougars got on the board first in the 25th minute when UCLA transfer and Utah native Ellie Walbruch fought off two Bruin defenders and slotted it home as UCLA goalkeeper Neeku Purcell came off her line.

Ellie puts one up for Brigham



BYU added another goal just 12 minutes later when Rachel McCarthy sent a rocket from well outside the 18-yard box, and Purcell had no chance of stopping it.

Both Cougar goals were assisted by Kendell Petersen, the team leader in that statistic.

Reilyn Turner pulled one back for the Bruins early in the second half to create some drama, but BYU sealed the deal with just over 11 minutes to play as Olivia Wade-Katoa connected with an unmarked Erin Bailey near goal, and Bailey sent it home with ease.

UCLA outshot the Cougars 20-15 on the night, but BYU won the shots on goal battle 5-3 as both teams’ goalkeepers made two saves.

With the win, the Cougars moved to 5-0 on the season and will next take a short trip to face crosstown foe UVU on the road Saturday evening.