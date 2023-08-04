What’s happening with the Pac-12? The latest on conference realignment

It’s already been a busy week of news and reports regarding potential conference realignment that could affect the Pac-12, Big 12 and Big Ten, as well as the ACC with regards to Florida State.

It’s expected to be a busy day on Friday as well.

The nine Pac-12 presidents are meeting Friday morning with the intent of signing a grant of rights, according to numerous national reports.

Nearly an hour after the meeting started, ESPN reported that the Pac-12 is unlikely to sign the deal during the call on Friday morning, with multiple variables in play — among them whether Oregon and Washington could leave for the Big Ten.

Sources indicating to me and @CFBHeather that the Pac-12 is unlikely to land the plane this morning and get its media rights deal signed on this call today. Multiple variables at play here, including 11th hour Big Ten push for Oregon and Washington. Everything remains fluid. https://t.co/YUm5xStXv7 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 4, 2023

The Big Ten presidents are also meeting Friday morning, The Associated Press’ Ralph D. Russo reported, while it’s unclear if a vote will happen during that meeting.

The Big Ten presidents are scheduled to have a call this morning, sources tell AP. Very soon.



Unclear is there is a vote happening.



Source says Oregon and Washington have not yet received an invitation. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 4, 2023

The day began with The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach reporting that the possibility of Washington and Oregon joining the Big Ten “appears to have lost momentum,” one day after the Big Ten authorized commissioner Tony Petitti to explore expansion, with those two schools as the focus.

Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported Thursday night that the Big Ten’s offer to Oregon and Washington is expected to be $35-$40 million annually in revenue shares from the league’s TV deal.

That’s not a full share like the Big Ten’s other members will receive from the new deal, which starts this year — and both USC and UCLA will receive when they join next year — but more than the reported low-to-mid $20 million annual shares expected from the Pac-12’s Apple TV offer, with incentives that could increase those annual shares.

This comes after the Arizona Board of Regents met on Thursday, and the Big 12 reportedly voted to approve Arizona’s application to join the league. No announcement was made about a possible move to the Big 12 after the meeting.

The Washington Board of Regents also met on Thursday night, and similarly, no announcement was made after that meeting.

Here’s the latest on what else is being reported about these developments.

On the Pac-12 meeting

Pac-12 unable to get Grant of Rights signed this morning & "nothing has changed" as far as Oregon & Washington joining Big Ten, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Ducks & Huskies still expected to be Big Ten bound when finances are worked out, sources said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2023

Pac 12 couldn't close a Grant of Rights deal this morning. Fate of league likely rests on if Oregon can make a deal with the Big Ten. There is hesitancy among many in Big Ten about logistics of 18 team league, travel to Eugene. Money usually wins out in these things. We'll see. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) August 4, 2023

As reported earlier, the Pac-12's survival is likely contingent on avoiding the loss of two more schools, specifically Washington and Oregon.



Oregon officials are wanting more from the Apple deal. UO-Big Ten situation remains fluid.https://t.co/yGAUqFH30V — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 4, 2023

Expansion is also part of the Pac-12 CEO Group's meeting this morning, per a source with knowledge.



San Diego State and SMU fans on standby. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) August 4, 2023

On Arizona and Arizona State

Despite Arizona’s deep interest with the Big 12 and the league’s acceptance of such, the Arizona Board of Regents controls the decision - for both Arizona and ASU.



ASU is more reluctant to make the leap - a key discussion point at last night's regents meeting. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 4, 2023

As @YahooSports reported earlier this week, the belief is that the Board wishes for both schools to compete in the same conference, staying together as a pair.



Will Arizona go alone? The status of a potential move is unclear but may be resolved Friday morning on the Pac-12 call. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 4, 2023

Sources indicate to WildcatAuthority that Washington is very concerned with the Apple deal.



Arizona and Arizona State are still on track to join the Big 12.



ASU President Michael Crow is proving to be a stumbling block, but parties involved are confident it can be overcome. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) August 4, 2023

Arizona is doing everything it can to leave. ABOR wants the schools to be together and has authority. Michael Crow is pushing for more consideration. Pac-12 is meeting this morning on a grant of rights. It’s getting very messy. Crow has always preferred the Pac-12 stay together. https://t.co/ovQnQ0LnD8 — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) August 4, 2023

On Florida State

EXCLUSIVE: Florida State University is working with JPMorgan Chase to explore how the school’s athletic department could raise capital from institutional funds, such as private equity https://t.co/0hg95TUofu — Sportico (@Sportico) August 4, 2023

Well this might explain why they’re so confident they can afford to break the GOR https://t.co/ZA98wFrau4 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) August 4, 2023