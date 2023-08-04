Facebook Twitter
What’s happening with the Pac-12? The latest on conference realignment

News remains in flux about what could happen regarding membership for the Pac-12, Big Ten and Big 12 conferences

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
The Big Ten Conference has reportedly authorized commissioner Tony Petitti to explore expansion, with Oregon and Washington as the focus. That’s one of several possibilities being discussed as conference realignment reports dominate the college football world.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press

It’s already been a busy week of news and reports regarding potential conference realignment that could affect the Pac-12, Big 12 and Big Ten, as well as the ACC with regards to Florida State.

It’s expected to be a busy day on Friday as well.

The nine Pac-12 presidents are meeting Friday morning with the intent of signing a grant of rights, according to numerous national reports.

Nearly an hour after the meeting started, ESPN reported that the Pac-12 is unlikely to sign the deal during the call on Friday morning, with multiple variables in play — among them whether Oregon and Washington could leave for the Big Ten.

The Big Ten presidents are also meeting Friday morning, The Associated Press’ Ralph D. Russo reported, while it’s unclear if a vote will happen during that meeting.

The day began with The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach reporting that the possibility of Washington and Oregon joining the Big Ten “appears to have lost momentum,” one day after the Big Ten authorized commissioner Tony Petitti to explore expansion, with those two schools as the focus. 

Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported Thursday night that the Big Ten’s offer to Oregon and Washington is expected to be $35-$40 million annually in revenue shares from the league’s TV deal.

That’s not a full share like the Big Ten’s other members will receive from the new deal, which starts this year — and both USC and UCLA will receive when they join next year — but more than the reported low-to-mid $20 million annual shares expected from the Pac-12’s Apple TV offer, with incentives that could increase those annual shares.

This comes after the Arizona Board of Regents met on Thursday, and the Big 12 reportedly voted to approve Arizona’s application to join the league. No announcement was made about a possible move to the Big 12 after the meeting.

The Washington Board of Regents also met on Thursday night, and similarly, no announcement was made after that meeting.

Here’s the latest on what else is being reported about these developments.

On the Pac-12 meeting

On Arizona and Arizona State

On Florida State

