An East Coast native finds his inner Utahn

My first Pioneer Day began early — 4:30 a.m. to be exact. I’d heard rumors it was bigger than the Fourth of July but still didn’t know what to expect as I lined up at the starting line of the annual Deseret News 10K.

But there I was, flying through downtown Salt Lake City with crowds of Utahns cheering me on in red, white and blue as the sun began to rise. Rounding the final corner, I sprinted through the finish line and collapsed near a tree at Liberty Park. 208th place. So close.

My eyes tried to make sense of all the commotion but never had a chance — every square inch of the park was covered with chattering Utahns, vendors and even a fully functioning hot air balloon. It then took me two hours to drive five miles through the city. Lesson learned.

But despite that, it was a good time. My inner Utahn — which, as an East Coast native, I never knew was there — had come out.

How I got here

Over 2,500 miles from Salt Lake City is a one-story house just barely within the South Miami city limits. It’s where I, along with my two other college roommates at the University of Miami, live most of the year. Palm trees tower above the Spanish-style roof, while coconut and banana trees rest in the backyard.

I had successfully adjusted to Miami after spending the first 18 years of my life in the Washington, D.C., area, and I was excited to explore Salt Lake City after arriving in early June for a summer reporting internship at the Deseret News. Admiring the mountains on the drive to my Airbnb, situated in a suburb adjacent to the airport, I thought back to South Miami — where the elevation is 10 feet. For the next two months I would be a Utahn, a far cry from the familiarity of the East Coast.

My first day in Salt Lake City was rough. It was spent traveling to Orem to pick up a new car. Then on the drive home, after noticing the faulty mirrors and high-pitched rattling sounds, I realized I needed yet another new car.

So a few days later I found myself driving to Orem once again on I-15. It was not the smoothest ride, to say the least, but there wasn’t nearly as much construction as D.C.’s I-395, where lane closures are one of life’s certainties. Some things, like road construction, are universal.

I eventually settled on a Honda Civic. With my transportation problem resolved, I was ready to experience Utah.

Favorite Utah experiences

Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons

My first adventure through Big Cottonwood Canyon came on a whim. Bored on a weekend, I googled “scenic drives near me” and headed to Guardsman Pass Overlook. Approaching the mountain range from the highway, my anticipation rose, and soon enough the canyons engulfed me.

During my ascent, I drove past rushing streams, ski lodges and more trees than I’d ever seen before. It was peaceful at the top and to my surprise, there was even snow. I hung out for around a half hour, just staring into the valley below.

Next up was Little Cottonwood Canyon. My journey there was a direct result of this year’s record-breaking Utah Treasure Hunt, which took 51 days for someone to find the $25,000 prize at Mueller Park Trail. But before the treasure was found — and before I wound up interviewing the hunt’s organizers for an article — I spent three hours trying to decipher the 12-line poem myself.

Convinced the chest was off a trail in Little Cottonwood Canyon, I searched for over an hour with no luck. Looking through high grass and bug-infested plants was not the best idea in shorts and a T-shirt, and when a sign about rattlesnakes caught my eye, it was back to civilization for me.

Sunsets

Whether it was on my nightly walk or along the hilly Wild Rose Trail, I’ve been chasing sunsets since my arrival in Utah — and I’ve rarely been disappointed. My favorite spot? The state Capitol. Atop the steps, looking out past the granite railings gave the perfect view. But I may be biased because the entire area, complete with monuments and cherry blossoms, reminded me of D.C. I liked it so much I even brought a date there (It went well!)

Soda shops

At the first mention of Utah, long before the trip was confirmed, my brother immediately referenced soda shops. Why? I don’t know — he’s never been to Utah. But in the following days, he brought it up again, and again, and again.

So I eventually found myself at Sodalicious, dumbfounded at the number of drinks available to order. After spending way too much time making a decision, I got the O’Ryan, a mixture of root beer, vanilla and caramel. It was amazing, and I will be back.

On-the-scene reporting

Through my internship at the Deseret News, I had the opportunity to report on some pretty cool things. One day I found myself in a hard hat and vest, ready for a tour of the Salt Lake City International Airport expansion project, and the next at a gym in Orem to cover a fascinating sport I’d never heard of — double mini.

But my favorite experience was a one-on-one interview with first lady Abby Cox before her annual “Show Up for Teachers” conference the following day. Traditionally a sports reporter, I’d never covered anything remotely related to politics, and she was exceptionally kind.

Honorable mention: Sports!

Any lifelong sports fan has an obligation to see the professional sports teams in a new area, and that’s exactly what I did. I saw an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Delta Center, sat behind home plate at a Salt Lake Bees game and went to the Utah Sports Hall of Fame. All I have to do now is catch Real Salt Lake in action before leaving.

My only complaint? That college football doesn’t start until the fall.

Least favorite Utah experiences

Anytime I was out in the dry heat. However, after experiencing summertime in both Utah and Miami, I much prefer the dry heat to Florida’s humidity, which drenches me in sweat immediately after exiting my front door. Salt Lake City’s heat is brutal as well, and there’s something different about the Utah sun beaming directly upon you. In the end, hot and sticky Florida is marginally worse.

But let me be clear — neither is good.

Final thoughts

During my first few weeks in Utah, when I still barely knew anyone, I went on a community hike up Wild Rose Trail with complete strangers. I was the youngest person there by nearly a decade and barely said anything as we hiked up the mountain.

But then a woman in her 60s came up and initiated a conversation. She asked me questions, listened, and after hearing my story, offered to be my “Utah mom.” We exchanged numbers, she said she was just a call away if I needed anything.

That moment encapsulated my experience in Salt Lake City these past two months. While moving across the country is never easy, Utahns, and their accepting nature, made the transition as smooth as possible. I hope to be back sometime soon — maybe for another Pioneer Day.