Live coverage: Watch as University of Utah’s president, athletic director talk move to Big 12 Conference

For the first time since Friday’s news that the University of Utah is joining three other current Pac-12 teams in moving to the Big 12 Conference in 2024, Utes administrators will discuss the move in a public setting.

Utah president Taylor Randall and athletic director Mark Harlan will address the media and field questions during a press conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. MDT.

Watch the press conference live here — the U. is livestreaming the event — and follow along as Deseret News reporter Joe Coles (@JoeAColes) provides coverage from the presser.

Livestream