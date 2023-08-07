Facebook Twitter
Live coverage: Watch as University of Utah’s president, athletic director talk move to Big 12 Conference

Utah president Taylor Randall, AD Mark Harlan address media during press conference

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
University of Utah president Taylor Randall and school’s athletic director, Mark Harlan, will address the media Monday to talk about the school’s move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 Conference in 2024.

For the first time since Friday’s news that the University of Utah is joining three other current Pac-12 teams in moving to the Big 12 Conference in 2024, Utes administrators will discuss the move in a public setting.

Utah president Taylor Randall and athletic director Mark Harlan will address the media and field questions during a press conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. MDT.

Watch the press conference live here — the U. is livestreaming the event — and follow along as Deseret News reporter Joe Coles (@JoeAColes) provides coverage from the presser.

Livestream

