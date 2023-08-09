Apple is changing the location of the red ‘end call’ button for the iPhone

Apple users better get their thumbs ready to change up where they press “end call,” as the new iPhone iOS 17 software update will change that along with various other features.

CNN Business reported that the company’s annual Developer Conference in May “showed off a slew of new tools coming to iOS 17 that make calling and messaging others more personalized and customized. iPhone users, for example, will be able to design contact ‘posters,’ a custom image to appear when they call someone or receive their call.”

Where is the red ‘end call’ button moving to? The red “end call” button on the iPhone is reportedly moving from the low center position to a low right position on the screen.

CNBC published photos of what the “end call” button on the iOS 16 currently looks like in comparison with the iOS 17 update.

When does the new iOS 17 update come out? ABC News reported that the new update is set to officially launch this fall, reportedly in September.

Apple Support reported that updates are a protection to your device, saying, “Updates are more frequently released software patches that help secure or enhance the current operating system and are designed to protect your device against security or privacy vulnerabilities.”

How many iOS updates does Apple give? CNBC reported that this is “not the first time Apple has rearranged a years-old user interface to put key buttons closer to the bottom of the phone, where it’s more ergonomic, especially as phone screens get larger.”

“It’s likely to follow closely on the heels of the iPhone 15 launch event. There was a gap of five days between the iPhone 14 and iOS 16 update in 2022 and six days in 2021. Over the past several years, the release of the new version of iOS has been fairly consistent,” Macworld reported on the iOS 17 release.

Apple Support also said that the updates are approved by the user of the device, who can choose when they plan to update or upgrade their device.

