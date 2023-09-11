Mid America Pet Food recalls dog food

Mid America Pet Food is recalling one lot of its Victor Super Premium Dog Food Hi-Pro Plus due to salmonella contamination.

The company issued the recall of the five-pound bags made in its Mount Pleasant, Texas, facility on Sept. 3. The affected dog food is made from “premium-quality beef, chicken, pork and fish meals,” according to the company’s website.

No human deaths or illnesses have been reported, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The South Carolina Department of Agriculture detected the salmonella during a random sample test.

The recalled dog food was distributed through multiple retailers and distributors in the U.S. The product can be purchased through online retailers Amazon and Chewy.com.

Mid America Pet Food is only recalling products with the lot code 1000016385 and with a best by date of April 30, 2024.

What is salmonella?

Salmonella is a bacteria that lives in the intestinal tracts of humans and animals and approximately infects 1.35 million, hospitalizes 26,500 and kills 420 people annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC lists the following as salmonella symptoms in humans:



Diarrhea.

Fever.

Stomach cramps.

Nausea.

Vomiting.

Headaches.

How is salmonella spread?

Salmonella spreads to humans through contact with contaminated food and drinking water. It can also spread by touching infected animals and their feces, per the CDC.

Can pets get salmonella?

Pets can be infected by salmonella and are often carriers of the bacteria that spread it to humans.

Infected animals can remain healthy and sometimes don’t exhibit any symptoms. If the case is severe enough, the animal can become lethargic and feverish. A salmonella infection can also cause the following in your pet, according to PetMD:



Bloody diarrhea.

Dehydration.

Vomiting.

Decreased appetite.

You should contact your pet’s veterinarian if they consumed the contaminated product.

Is salmonella fatal for pets?

PetMD said its uncommon for dogs to get a disease from salmonella, but in extreme cases, salmonella infections in animals can lead to death.

The infection can cause dehydration and sepsis which can result in death.

What should you do if you have the recalled product?

If you purchased the recalled product and have given it to your pet, the FDA recommends you:

