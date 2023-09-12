President Joe Biden was hopeful during the summer when federal prosecutors struck a plea deal with his son Hunter Biden over tax- and gun-related charges.

But, as The New York Times reported, when this deal fell apart, sources said the president was sad and frustrated. He would talk about his son with a hint of resignation.

With President Biden’s reelection campaign moving forward, Republicans, including his 2024 opponents, have stepped up attacks on Hunter Biden and the Biden family’s business dealings. But now, even the president’s allies, who respect his relationship with Hunter Biden, have begun to criticize him for his “apparent inability to say no” to his son.

“Some allies of the president say his loyalty to his son — inviting him to state dinners, flying with him aboard Marine One and standing on the White House balcony with him — has resulted in wholly avoidable political distractions,” the report said.

The president holds on to Hunter Biden tightly, especially after he lost his oldest son, Beau Biden, to brain cancer in 2015. But could this unwavering loyalty create road bumps for Biden in 2024?

The Times cited a Reuters and Ipsos poll from June that found nearly 6 in 10 voters said they think Hunter Biden’s legal issues will not impact their decision to vote for or against the president in the 2024 election.

Still, the latest CNN poll points out that a majority, 61%, think President Biden had some involvement with his son’s business dealings, while 38% said they do not think he was involved.

This isn’t the first time Hunter Biden’s troubles have affected the president. Less than a month before the 2020 election, when Biden was running for his first term, the New York Post published articles revealing personal details about Hunter Biden, including information about his foreign business dealings.

They also contained emotional personal messages between President Biden and his son.

In May this year, the older Biden maintained confidence in his son amid a federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes and his foreign business dealings.

“First of all, my son’s done nothing wrong,” Biden told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle about the federal investigation.

“I trust him. I have faith in him.”

Then, when the Justice Department appointed attorney David Weiss as special counsel over the investigation, Biden told reporters at Camp David that he had no comment on the ongoing investigation, as The Associated Press reported.

“That’s up to the Justice Department,” Biden said, “and that’s all I have to say.”

But, as The New York Times noted, Hunter Biden did not join his father on Air Force One from Camp David. Instead, he flew commercial.

As the House weighs whether or not to open an impeachment hearing into President Biden over allegations of foreign influence peddling when he was vice president, related to Hunter’s work as a consultant, Hunter Biden’s legal problems may continue to plague his father.