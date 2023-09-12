House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announces impeachment inquiry into President Biden

This story is breaking and will be updated.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday he was opening an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

At a brief press conference, McCarthy said Republicans had uncovered “serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct.”

McCarthy claimed Biden profited off his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings with foreign entities, and that Biden gave his son and other family members “special treatment.”

“These are allegations of abuse of power obstruction and corruption,” McCarthy said. “And they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives. That’s why today I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.”

McCarthy said the investigation would be overseen by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the Committee on Oversight, with coordination from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the judiciary committee and Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., on Ways and Means.