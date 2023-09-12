Utah congressmen respond to Biden impeachment inquiry

Members of Utah’s all-Republican House delegation declared their intent to participate in the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden that was announced by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday.

“I am closely monitoring the formal inquiry Speaker McCarthy announced today. The charges are serious and should not be ignored,” Rep. John Curtis said in a statement provided to the Deseret News.

Curtis expressed confidence in the impeachment process and “the investigative tools Congress has at its disposal to help us determine the facts,” saying he would “review the evidence and see what action is appropriate” once the investigation is complete.

The 3rd Congressional District representative said both legislating and oversight are important parts of a congressman’s job and said he “will continue to advocate for full transparency while getting things done for Utahns.”

Rep. Burgess Owens, who represents Utah’s 4th District, praised the move as bringing “oversight back to the People’s House” and said there were “credible allegations against President Joe Biden” that include “abuse of power, obstruction of justice, corrupt foreign business dealings, and influence-peddling schemes that have led to tens of millions of dollars in the pockets of several members of the Biden family.”

“Americans deserve accountability from their president, and House Republicans will use every tool in our toolbox to uncover the truth,” Owens said in a statement provided to the Deseret News.

Rep. Blake Moore, of Utah’s 1st District, referenced his role on the House Ways and Means committee in investigating the claims of IRS whistleblowers who alleged the Department of Justice had “provided preferential treatment, slow-walked the investigation, (and) did nothing to avoid obvious conflicts” when investigating Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son.

At the time, Moore said he found the evidence “highly disturbing” and supported the whistleblower’s testimony being made public.

“You’re already seeing the work that we did on Ways and Means that is now changing (the investigation into Hunter Biden), just by highlighting the discrepancy and the potential special treatment that was given to the Biden family,” Moore said in a phone call with the Deseret News.

Moore said he will continue to be a “credible source” on the topic of potential Biden family corruption and said “this is not something that I want to see done in a political matter.”

Rep. Chris Stewart, who resigns his 2nd District seat Friday, did not respond to a request for comment.

Utah’s Republican representatives in the House voted against impeaching former President Donald Trump in his first and second impeachment proceedings.

