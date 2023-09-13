Here’s how you can get the new iPhone 15 for free ... with a cellphone plan

Apple unveiled the new iPhone 15 on Tuesday during its “Wonderlust” event, and preorders for the new line of iPhones start Friday.

With prices for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max starting at $799 and $1,199, respectively, where can consumers get the best deal for the new phones?

How much does the iPhone 15 cost?

The new phones start at the following prices:



iPhone 15: $799.

iPhone 15 Plus: $899.

iPhone 15 Pro: $999.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1,199.

How much does the iPhone 15 cost at AT&T?

New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $830 off on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at AT&T and up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to the company’s website.

Yes, that means you can get the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro for free, but be sure to read the fine print. The deals require a minimum trade-in value of $130 and $230, respectively. There is also a $35 activation or upgrade fee as well as taxes.

How much does the iPhone 15 cost at Verizon?

New and existing Verizon customers can also get the iPhone 15 Pro for free. If customers trade in a used iPhone and add a line to their Unlimited Ultimate Plan, they can qualify for the deal.

A similar deal applies to the iPhone 15. Customers can get up to $830 off when trading in any iPhone on the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plans, according to Verizon.

How much does the iPhone 15 cost at T-Mobile?

T-Mobile’s new and existing customers with a Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan can trade in an eligible phone and get the iPhone 15 Pro for free through 24 monthly bill credits.

If customers cancel before the 24 months are over, they will have to pay the remaining balance, according to T-Mobile’s website.

Discounts on the iPhone 15 are also available with T-Mobile’s Magenta Max, Go5G and Magenta plans, according to CNET.

How much does the iPhone 15 cost at the Apple store?

Customers can get $200 to $650 in credit toward one of the new iPhones if they trade in any iPhone 11 or higher model, according to Apple.