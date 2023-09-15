Why Deion Sanders gave his entire team sunglasses

Deion Sanders had a surprise for his football players ahead of Colorado’s upcoming rivalry game against Colorado State.

He gifted each of them a new pair of sunglasses as he continues to highlight his own love of shades.

“I just wanted to see how y’all look in them. You look good,” Sanders said, according to a video of the team shared by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After Colorado State HC Jay Norvell criticized him this week for always wearing his sunglasses, Colorado HC Deion Sanders gifted sunglasses to his entire team. pic.twitter.com/mmx49x5PIj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2023

Sanders’ affinity for wearing sunglasses even in formal settings was thrust into the spotlight this week by Jay Norvell, the football coach at Colorado State.

Speaking on his weekly radio show, Norvell called out Sanders’ bold fashion choices, saying he’s careful to take his own sunglasses off in polite company.

“When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me,” Norvell said, according to ESPN.

Buffs wear black tomorrow! Oh, and wear your sunglasses and hats too 😎😌#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/xYN5eictCG — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) September 15, 2023

Sanders criticized Norvell’s comments during football practice on Thursday.

“It was just gonna be a good game and they done messed around and made it personal,” Sanders, who is often called coach Prime, told his players, according to ESPN.

Sanders, a former NFL and MLB player, took the reins at Colorado this offseason after three successful seasons at Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi. He’s already turned the Buffaloes into one of the flashiest teams of the 2023 college football season.

Colorado’s Week 1 game against TCU — which ended in a surprise victory for the Buffaloes — “was the most-watched Week 1 ‘Big Noon Saturday’ telecast in Fox Sports history,” as the Deseret News previously reported.

Colorado is currently 2-0 and ranked No. 18 in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Buffaloes have won five straight games against their in-state rivals, ESPN reported. The two teams last played in 2019.

