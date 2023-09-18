Bride leaves her wedding early after aggressive cake smash

In August, a 27-year-old woman told her story about her traumatic cake experience in a since-deleted Reddit thread called, “Am I the (expletive)?”

She described the lead-up, explaining how her family has a tradition of “cake smashing.” She recalled her 17th birthday and pleading with her mom to not do it that year; “she promised and I trusted her,” according to her post.

She continued, “I had my hair and makeup done up all nice and right as I blew out my candles, my mom pushed my head into the cake and one of the decorations on the cake ended up slicing my forehead.”

She wrote that the bleeding wasn’t substantial enough to go to the hospital but her “birthday was ruined” and she “wouldn’t come out of (her) room.” She concludes that memory by saying, “My mom still calls me a brat for that.”

She fast-forwards to a time before her wedding, recalling the moment she told her then-fiancé that “if he ever did something like that to me, I’d leave him.”

“He started laughing but I was being for real. Though he really was not taking me seriously.”

The bride then talked about their wedding day’s start, their happiness and their excitement to start their journey as a small family. She said, “I felt like a princess in my poofy white dress and done-up hair with perfect makeup. All very expensive things I would like to mention.”

It all changed when they were about to cut the wedding cake. She wrote, “As I turn to him he scoops up a huge chunk of our wedding cake and smashes it all over my face.”

The groom laughed at her and said, “You should see your face.” She said other people in the crowd, mostly her family, were also laughing at her.

As she started to walk away “and order an Uber.” The groom told her she was “being extra” and to come back.

“I drove to our apartment and packed most of my things and went to stay at a hotel. I currently though am staying at a friend’s house. My family and his family has been blowing up my phone for days, saying I’m being childish and my husband is a good man and it was just a joke.”

She explains the hurt came from her dashed expectations of what was supposed to be “the happiest day of (their) lives.” Instead of ending the night with the love they started the morning with, this bride spent her wedding night alone because “he embarrassed me in front of everyone for some prank that he knew I hated.”

She concludes her Reddit post by asking her readers, “I’m wondering If I really was too hard on him; that seems to be everyone else’s opinion.”

