High school football roundup for Friday, Sept. 21-22 (Week 7)

Region 1

Davis dominated Fremont in the Region 1 clash, earning the 42-0 shutout win. Davis quarterback Tradon Bessinger led the way for the Darts completing 15 of 24 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns. Bessinger’s favorite target, Bode Sparrow, hauled in four receptions for 41 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, defensively Carter Dorius led the charge for Davis racking up 11 tackles.

In a battle of teams seeking their first win of the season, Farmington broke open a close game at the half as it ran away from Layton for the 43-21 victory. Farmington led 16-7 at the half, highlighted by an 86-yard punt return by Travis Hoopes, and it quickly finished things off in the third quarter. Jake Metcalfe hauled in a 20-yard TD pass from Easton Wright at the 10:48 mark of the third, and then Lucas Peterson pushed the lead to 29-7 four minutes later. Peterson added two more TDs in the fourth quarter (one rushing, one receiving) to polish off a four TD game as the Phoenix improved to 1-5 with the win, with Layton dropping to 0-6.

The Weber Warriors hit the road and pulled off a Region 1 upset in beating Syracuse 27-26. The Warriors went ahead with 6:36 left in the game when Crew Cacciacarne connected with Bauer Mcauley for a 3-yard touchdown pass, although the subsequent conversion attempt failed, it was still good enough to give the Warriors the lead after trailing most the game and 13-3 after the first quarter. Key individual performances included Nakosi Swain from Weber, who rushed for two touchdowns, and DJ Mayes from Syracuse, who caught three touchdown passes from Jake Hopkins.

Region 2

In a back-and-forth Week 7 clash, the Bingham Miners pulled away in the second half to beat rival Herriman, 47-38 in an important Region 2 game. The game featured several key plays, with Herriman’s Frederick Ta’ai connecting with Semisi Fifita for a 27-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter. Bingham responded with a 76-yard touchdown pass from Triston Brimhall to Blake Shafer. Carson Sudbury’s 80-yard touchdown run with 4:19 left in the third quarter gave Bingham a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Herriman tried to keep pace, but the Miners’ defense held firm in the final quarter, sealing the win. Bingham now holds a 14-1 all-time record against Herriman.

Related Bingham outlasts Herriman in shootout

The Corner Canyon Chargers (6-1) showcased their dominance over the Riverton Silverwolves (0-6), winning decisively, 55-12. The Chargers set the tone early in the first quarter when Bryton Brady dashed 83 yards for a touchdown, followed by a successful kick by Preston Rasmussen. They continued to build their lead in the second quarter, with Isaac Wilson connecting with Kash Dillon for a 9-yard touchdown pass. Riverton managed to get on the scoreboard when Andrew Nielson found Josh Osborn with a 39-yard touchdown pass. However, the Chargers responded with authority, scoring multiple touchdowns before halftime, including a 2-yard run by Bryton Brady and a 14-yard pass from Isaac Wilson to Drew Whatcott. Isaac Wilson continued his impressive performance in the third quarter with a 2-yard rushing touchdown and another touchdown pass to Drew Whatcott, this time for 28 yards. The Chargers’ offense remained relentless, with Ethan Gardner adding a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. The Chargers sealed their victory in the fourth quarter when Isaac Wilson connected with Tate Kjar for a 25-yard touchdown pass.

In a close contest, the Mountain Ridge Sentinels (5-1) managed to hold off the Copper Hills Grizzlies (4-3) with a final score of 27-22. Mountain Ridge took an early lead in the first quarter with Semisi Kinikini’s 4-yard rushing touchdown, followed by a successful kick from Brody Laga. Kinikini continued to shine in the second quarter, scoring another touchdown from 2 yards out. Copper Hills fought back with Nate Kitchen’s 2-yard rushing touchdown, but Mountain Ridge responded with another Kinikini touchdown, this time from 14 yards away. Laga capped off the second quarter with an impressive 51-yard field goal. The third quarter saw Copper Hills mount a comeback, with Ty Cogswell catching a 7-yard touchdown pass from Maverick Bowles, followed by a successful two-point conversion. Just before the end of the third quarter, Cogswell struck again, this time on a 47-yard pass from Bowles. Mountain Ridge’s defense held strong in the fourth quarter, allowing only a field goal. Brody Laga sealed the victory with a 35-yard field goal, securing the Sentinels’ fifth win of the season.

Region 3

The Skyridge Falcons (7-0) maintained their undefeated record by defeating the cross-town rival Lehi Pioneers (5-2) with a final score of 35-17. The game began with a strong start as Devaughn Eka of Lehi scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown, quickly countered by Skyridge’s Trent Call, who caught a 21-yard pass from Jackson Stevens. Lehi added a field goal with a 28-yard kick by Gavin Fenn in the second quarter, but Skyridge answered with two touchdowns, including a 2-yard run by Trevan McClellan and a 22-yard pass from Stevens to Jack Burke. Skyridge continued their momentum in the third quarter, with Carter Sheffield scoring two rushing touchdowns, one from 6 yards and another from 4 yards. Lehi’s Eka managed another 6-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to catch up to Skyridge’s lead.

Clutch play late in the game led the Lone Peak Knights (3-4) to a narrow comeback win over the American Fork Cavemen (6-1) with a final score of 17-14. The game saw an early fumble recovery by American Fork leading to their first touchdown, and Lone Peak responded with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Isaac Staley. American Fork managed to add another touchdown with Jacob Eardley’s 1-yard run before the end of the first quarter. The second and third quarters remained scoreless, with both defenses holding strong. In the fourth quarter, Lone Peak’s Matthias Nawahine made a game-changing play with a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown. Kicker Adam Connors sealed the victory for Lone Peak with a successful extra point.

The Pleasant Grove Vikings (7-0) dominated the Westlake Thunder (1-6) with a final score of 35-7. The Vikings took control early in the game, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter. The first came from a rushing play, and the second was a 9-yard run by Carson Rasmussen. Pleasant Grove continued to extend its lead in the second quarter with a 42-yard fumble recovery touchdown by Mataira Brown and two touchdown passes from Rasmussen to Bronco Winterton. Westlake managed to avoid a shutout with a late touchdown in the fourth quarter, courtesy of Aiden Bayless’s 5-yard run. However, it was too little, too late, as the Vikings’ strong defense and early lead secured their seventh consecutive win of the season.

Region 4

Cyprus (2-5) broke open a close game at the half with a dominant second half, securing a 48-26 victory over Taylorsville (0-7) in a Region 4 game. In the first half, both teams exchanged blows, but the game truly unfolded after halftime. Cyprus took control with a series of touchdowns, with Skyler Armenta orchestrating the offense with three pasing touchdowns and two rushing scores, and the Pirates’ defense holding strong. Taylorsville made a late rally in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Cyprus’s second-half surge.

Granger’s defense picked apart the Kearns offense with four turnovers, including an 85-yard pick-six, as the Lancers routed the Cougars, 33-6, on a Thursday night Region 4 showdown that marked Homecoming night for Granger. Senior quarterback and BYU signee Carson Su’esu’e tossed four touchdown against one interception and led the Lancers to a near shutout before the Cougars managed a “play for pride” TD as time expired. Granger did the most damage in the first and third quarters, outscoring Kearns, 27-0, in those frames. The Lancers moved to 4-3 with a 2-0 mark in region play. Kearns dropped to 2-5 and is 1-1 in region.

1 of 16 2 of 16 3 of 16 4 of 16 5 of 16 6 of 16 7 of 16 8 of 16 9 of 16 10 of 16 11 of 16 12 of 16 13 of 16 14 of 16 15 of 16 16 of 16

In a key Region 4 clash, West Jordan Jaguars (3-4) edged Hunter (4-2), 28-20. The Jaguars took an early lead, with Falanisi Talanoa scoring a 1-yard run and Ian Matau catching a 67-yard pass from Jackson Roybal in the first quarter for the 14-0 lead. Roybal’s arm remained crucial, as he connected with Jaxson Harris for a 35-yard touchdown and Dominic Overby for a 32-yard score in the second quarter. Hunter showed resilience with a late rally, including an 18-yard touchdown run by Kenyon Paea in the fourth quarter, but it couldn’t overcome the early deficit.

Region 5

The Box Elder Bees held off the Viewmont Vikings, winning 31-28. The game saw both teams trading touchdowns early on, but Box Elder’s Quinlan O’Neal and Dax Sumko made crucial plays to secure the 21-14 halftime lead. Viewmont’s Kingston Mickens tied it up at the end of the third quarter off a pass from Daren Tovey, but Box Elder’s Ethan Barber sealed the win with a late 20-yard field goal that bounced in off the post as his team improve to 7-0.

The Bountiful Redhawks dominated the Clearfield Falcons 67-14. The Redhawks jumped to a commanding 40-0 first quarter lead. Bountiful’s defense contributed with key interceptions, including a 64-yard return by Faletau Satuala. Clearfield managed some late scores, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Redhawks’ dominant performance, improving their record to 4-3 while the Falcons fell to 0-7.

The Bonneville Lakers earned a 34-16 Region 5 victory over the Northridge Knights. The Lakers took an early lead and maintained it throughout the game, with Mason Tanner ending the night with two rushing touchdowns and catching one passing touchdown. Bonneville’s defense also contributed with Max Diaz’s interception return for a touchdown. This win improved the Lakers’ record to 4-3, while the Knights fell to 3-4.

The Roy Royals rallied after a slow start to defeat the Woods Cross Wildcats, with a final score of 51-17. The Royals found its footing in the second quarter where they found 20 points for a 20-3 halftime lead. Roy outpaced Woods Cross in the second half to secure the win. Royals’ DaeQwan Snider had two rushing touchdowns while quarterback Dru Gardner completed three touchdown passes in the win.

1 of 27 2 of 27 3 of 27 4 of 27 5 of 27 6 of 27 7 of 27 8 of 27 9 of 27 10 of 27 11 of 27 12 of 27 13 of 27 14 of 27 15 of 27 16 of 27 17 of 27 18 of 27 19 of 27 20 of 27 21 of 27 22 of 27 23 of 27 24 of 27 25 of 27 26 of 27 27 of 27

Region 6

The Brighton Bengals narrowly defeated the East Leopards 21-20. The Bengals and Leopards traded scores throughout the game, but East earned a chance to win with a touchdown with only 12 seconds remaining. However, the Leopards decided to go for the win on a two-point conversion attempt but fell short, winning it for Brighton. in the win Brighton improved to 6-1, while East now stands at 2-4.

The Olympus Titans edged out the Alta Hawks 35-33 in quadruple overtime, which was only the 13th game in state history to go to four overtime periods. Alta got out to an early 14-0 lead, which Olympus matched in the second quarter with Chase Moseley finding Luke Bryant twice in the end zone. The two teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. The teams traded points in the first two overtimes, and once in the third overtime it became the first game to use the new UHSAA overtime rules — which involves only two-point conversion attempts starting in the third overtime. In the fourth overtime, Olympus held Alta short on its attempt and then it won it as Ty Seagle caught a pass from Chase Moseley for the win.

The West Panthers dominated the Skyline Eagles 57-9. West’s quarterback, Isaiah SueSue, threw five touchdown passes to secure the victory. Skyline managed only a field goal and a late touchdown, while West improved to 3-3 for the season, and Skyline remained winless at 0-7.

Region 7

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles had a second-half comeback to beat the Orem Tigers 31-14. Orem took an early 0-7 lead in the first quarter and held the Golden Eagles scoreless in the first half. But, Maple Mountain rallied with a strong third quarter, scoring 17 points, including a pick-six by Tiger Hakes. The Golden Eagles continued its offensive push with 14 points in the fourth quarter, which was more than enough to put Orem away. Maple Mountain improved to 4-3, while Orem’s record dropped to 2-5.

The Springville Red Devils defeated the Wasatch Wasps 34-20. Wasatch started with two early field goals, but Springville took control with two second-quarter rushing touchdowns from Tevita Valeti. Valeti ended the night scoring four touchdowns for the Red Devils. Wasatch scored two touchdowns in the second half but couldn’t keep up with the Springville offense. The Red Devils improved to 5-2 for the season, while the Wasps fell to 2-5.

The Timpview Thunderbirds secured a decisive 48-10 victory against the Cedar Valley Aviators. Timpview’s Helaman Casuga led the charge with two rushing touchdowns and five touchdown passes. Tei Nacua proved to be a key target, catching three touchdown passes. The Timpview defense held Cedar Valley to just a touchdown and field goal. With this win, Timpview’s record improved to 5-2, while Cedar Valley fell to 2-5.

Region 8

In a Week 7 high school football matchup, the Timpanogos Timberwolves dominated the Mountain View Bruins, securing a 30-14 victory. Timpanogos’ Easton Bretzing was the standout performer of the game, contributing significantly with three rushing touchdowns. The Timberwolves took an early lead with three touchdowns in the first quarter, setting the tone for the game. Despite a touchdown from Mountain View’s Carter Peterson in the second quarter, Timpanogos maintained control, ultimately sealing the win with two additonal second half scores. The game showcased Timpanogos’ defensive strength and Bretzing’s exceptional running game.

The Provo Bulldogs clinched a narrow 26-23 victory over the Payson Lions. Provo earned an early 12-7 first-quarter lead following a pick-six from Bulldogs’ Griffin Demartini. Payson fought back and managed to enter the fourth quarter with a 23-19 lead. Provo sealed the win with a late touchdown run by Soakai Aston, improving their record to 5-2, while Payson’s dropped to 3-4.

The Salem Hills Skyhawks secured a 27-20 victory over the Uintah Utes. The Skyhawks took control early with two first-quarter touchdown passes from Ledger Holmes. Uintah rallied in the second and third quarters to tie things up at 20-20. However, Salem Hills sealed the win with a late fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Holmes. Holmes ended the night with four touchdown passes for the Skyhawks.

Region 9

In a Week 7 high school football showdown, the Snow Canyon Warriors triumphed over the Hurricane Tigers with a dominant 42-14 victory. Snow Canyon set the tone early with an impressive 52-yard pass from Talan Kelly to Cael Johnson in the opening minutes. Kelly continued to shine, connecting with Archie Threlfall and Cael Johnson for three more touchdown passes. The Warrior’s defense also made a significant impact, with Trey Vaughn returning an interception for a 55-yard touchdown. Dylyn Gabriel and Austyn McRoberts connected for two touchdowns for the Hurricane Tigers, Snow Canyon’s balanced performance secured them a convincing win in this high-scoring contest.

In a Week 7 high school football clash, the Cedar City Reds emerged victorious over the Pine View Panthers with a final score of 28-15. The Reds’ Jonathan Jeter set the tone early with a spectacular 41-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter. Tredyn Elliott’s 85-yard run in the second quarter extended Cedar City’s lead, but Pine View responded with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by David Beckstrand. Cedar City’s strong ground game, including Elliott’s 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, continued to apply pressure. The game was sealed when Krue Giles ran for an 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

In a thrilling back and forth battle, the Dixie Flyers secured a 27-26 victory over the Desert Hills Thunder. The game’s pivotal moment came with just 1:01 left in the fourth quarter when Wyatt Truman scored a game-winning 7-yard run. Ran Sawyer was a standout for Dixie, opening the scoring with an explosive 80-yard run and later returning a punt for a crucial touchdown. For Desert Hills, Anyzja Cummings caught a 23-yard pass from Beau Wall, while Tytan Mason and Wall contributed with rushing touchdowns, but it was unable to withstand the furious fourth quarter comeback by the Flyers.

Region 10

In a Week 7 high school football showdown, the Tooele Buffaloes dominated the Jordan Beetdiggers with a final score of 55-20. Jordan managed to take an early lead in the first quarter with a 3-yard run and extended it with a 10-yard run in the second quarter, but wouldn’t find the end zone again until late in the third quarter. Max Fowles and Franklin Wilcox led Tooele’s charge, contributing crucial touchdowns. The game turned decisively in Tooele’s favor in the second half, with multiple touchdowns, including a 56-yard run by Vaughn Gritzmacher and three scores by Britton Rosser. Tooele’s relentless rushing attack secured a convincing victory in this high-scoring affair.

In Week 7, the Park City Miners dominated the Cottonwood Colts with a commanding score of 42-7. Park City seized control early with a 5-yard touchdown run by Reece Smith in the first quarter, setting the tone for the game. Sebastian Bodily and Tyler Montzingo contributed significantly with a 55-yard touchdown run and a 23-yard touchdown pass, respectively, extending Park City’s lead. Blake Tabaracci added another touchdown with a 16-yard run in the third quarter. Despite a brief response from Cottonwood with a 20-yard touchdown run by Robbie Jensen, Park City’s dominance prevailed, maintaining their undefeated streak and first place in Region 10.

In a Week 7 high school football clash, the Murray Spartans emerged victorious over the Hillcrest Huskies with a final score of 31-20. Hillcrest’s Marcus Sollers and Steven Hoskins made early plays, finding the end zone in the first quarter. However, the Spartans were unfazed and quickly responded with Lucas Barrett’s 45-yard run and a stunning 61-yard interception return for a touchdown. The game remained competitive throughout, but it was Murray’s Alexander Bojorquez and Evan Talbot who sealed the win with a 70-yard touchdown connection in the third quarter. Despite a spirited effort from both teams, the Spartans secured the victory in this Region 10 showdown.

Region 11

In a Week 7 showdown, the Green Canyon Wolves emerged victorious over the Bear River Bears with a final score of 20-10. Green Canyon found itself down 10-3 at halftime, but 17 unanswered points in the second half secured the victory. It relied on its rushing attack to find the end zone twice, including a late game score from Eric Oates that ultimately put the game out of reach. The Green Canyon defense was impressive, holding the Bears scoreless throughout the final 24 minutes of the game.

In Week 7 of high school football action, the Sky View Bobcats dominated the Logan Grizzlies with a commanding final score of 69-18. Brevin Egbert’s exceptional performance included multiple rushing touchdowns, bringing his season total to 21, second in the state. The Bobcats’ defense, led by Ramsey Vicars, added a crucial interception return for a touchdown. The game showcased Sky View’s offensive firepower to continue their undefeated season.

Ridgeline secured a hard-fought victory over the Mountain Crest 34-28 in the hotly-contest Region 11 game on Thursday. Tied 14-14 at the half, Ridgeline came out of the halftime locker room and scored the first 20 points to pull away emphatically and improve to 6-1 on the season, dropping Mountain Crest to 4-3. Krew Jones and Jackson Lindsay each rushed for two touchdowns in the win for the Riverhawks. Lindsday’s second TD run gave his team the 34-14 lead with just 5:34 left in the game. Mountain Crest tacked on two late scores, but it was a little too late as the last one came with just eight seconds left in the game.

2A North

In a high-scoring Week 7 high school football matchup, the South Summit Wildcats (5-2) delivered a decisive blow by scoring 31 crucial points during a dominant third quarter to pull away for the 45-33 victory over Summit Academy (4-3). South Summit’s Bracken Lassche orchestrated the scoring frenzy, connecting with Mitchell Gempeler and Stratton Stevens for five total touchdowns. The Bears made a late push in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Wildcats’ commanding performance.

Layton Christian Eagles soared to a dominant 56-6 victory over Judge Memorial in Week 7. The Eagles wasted no time, taking a commanding 35-0 lead in the first quarter, with key scores including Trevor Halalilio’s 6-yard run and Iverson Report’s 10-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. The Eagles’ defense also made a statement with Mark Montgomery’s 25-yard interception return for a touchdown in the closing seconds of the first quarter. The Eagles continued to pile on the points, with Marcus Miles connecting with Brayden Bott for a 50-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. The Bulldogs managed to get on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter when Adrian Palmer found King Long for a 35-yard touchdown pass.

The Providence Hall Patriots (6-1) triumphed over the American Leadership Eagles (1-6) with a final score of 47-32. Providence Hall started strong, with Tui Fonua and Antonio Buchanan scoring early in the first quarter. American Leadership responded with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Nico Marble. The second quarter featured an impressive 60-yard fumble recovery by Tui Fonua for Providence Hall, while Kannon Huntsman caught a 10-yard pass from Marble for American Leadership. Providence Hall dominated the third quarter with Tui Fonua adding two more rushing touchdowns, and Cade Fox catching a 20-yard pass from Maile Fonua. American Leadership showcased its special teams with an 80-yard kick return by Huntsman. In the fourth quarter, Huntsman added two more rushing touchdowns for American Leadership, but Providence Hall held on for the win, with Tui Fonua scoring again and securing the victory.

2A South

The top-ranked San Juan Broncos extended their undefeated streak to 7-0 by defeating the South Sevier Rams comfortably 64-0 in Week 7. The Broncos dominated from the opening quarter, with Parker Snyder connecting with Jake Ivins on a 15-yard pass and Peyton Peherson on a 5-yard pass, followed by Zack Conway’s 1-yard rushing touchdown. By the end of the second quarter, San Juan had amassed a commanding 56-0 lead, with Zack Conway contributing three rushing touchdowns.

In Week 7 of high school football, the Delta Rabbits (5-2) overwhelmed the Grand Red Devils (1-6) with a commanding 34-0 victory. Key highlights included Hunt Robinson’s impressive performance, with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Chase in the second quarter and a 70-yard touchdown pass to Ty Stefanoff just before halftime, establishing a 14-0 lead. Robinson continued to lead the charge, contributing a 3-yard rushing touchdown and two more touchdown passes to Kadance Lovell. The Red Devils were unable to rally, resulting in a dominant win for the Delta Rabbits.

3A North

The Grantsville Cowboys (4-3) secured a 31-21 victory against the Ogden Tigers (4-3). The game saw both teams trading blows, with Grantsville’s Jayden Atkinson scoring an 8-yard run early in the first quarter, answered by Ogden’s Kale Adams with a 15-yard run. Ogden took a brief lead in the second quarter with a 77-yard touchdown pass from Adams to Zach Richards. However, Grantsville responded with Dallen Van Vliet’s 37-yard run to level the score at halftime. Grantsville continued to dominate in the second half, with Van Vliet scoring two more rushing touchdowns. Joe Wright made it a critical two-possession game with a 42-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. Ogden managed to score one more touchdown in the final minutes, with Kale Adams connecting with Kire Thompson on a 9-yard pass, but it was the last chance the Tigers got.

In a battle of evenly-matched teams, the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (1-5) secured a 31-18 victory over the Union Cougars (1-5) in high school football action, giving Juan Diego its first win of the season. The game started with a scoring exchange in the first quarter. Union’s Daxtyn Feild scored a 4-yard rushing touchdown, but Juan Diego quickly responded with Hayden Mezenen’s 2-yard rushing score. In the second quarter, Juan Diego’s Indra Suarjana kicked a 29-yard field goal, and Antonio Archuleta added a 10-yard rushing touchdown. Union’s Gannon Labrum countered with a 35-yard rushing touchdown. The third quarter belonged to Juan Diego, with Antonio Archuleta scoring another rushing touchdown, and Aidan Janiga returning an interception 18 yards for a score. Union made a late-game push in the fourth quarter when Gannon Labrum connected with Rylind Wood on a 29-yard touchdown pass. Despite Union’s efforts, Juan Diego’s early lead and strong defense secured the win for the Soaring Eagle.

3A South

In an absolute barnburner featuring over 100 total points scored, the Manti Templars (6-1) handed the Canyon View Falcons (6-1) their first loss in a massive 3A South showdown, 61-40. Manti took an early lead in the first quarter with touchdowns from Bo Stevens and Maison Starkweather, while Canyon View responded with a Jaxon Jensen pass for a score. The second quarter saw both teams trading blows, with impressive plays like Lincoln Rushton’s 45-yard rushing touchdown and a 45-yard pass from Jensen to Bubba Ludlow. In the third quarter, Manti extended its lead with Starkweather and Hunter Stevens scoring, but Canyon View responded with a touchdown pass from Jensen. The fourth quarter continued the high-scoring trend, with Manti adding more points, including a 65-yard run. Canyon View managed two touchdowns of their own but couldn’t catch up. In addition to the win, Manti’s 61 points constituted the third 60+-point game in the school’s over-100-year history, the second one happening just the week before.

In a dominant performance, the Richfield Wildcats (7-0) secured a 51-3 victory over the Carbon Dinos (1-6) in a high school football matchup. The first quarter set the tone for Richfield’s dominance. The Wildcats scored an easy five touchdowns in quick succession. Gage Yardley, Cort Moon, Malik Fautin, and Beck Giblette all contributed to the early run. Additionally, Griffin Wayman had an impressive 20-yard interception return for a touchdown. Carbon managed to get on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with a 19-yard field goal by Caleb Sorenson. Richfield responded with Justin Raisor’s 30-yard field goal.

The Juab Wasps (4-3) secured a 35-17 victory over the rival North Sanpete Hawks (1-6). The game began with a field goal by North Sanpete’s Rafael Contreras from 27 yards out, giving the Hawks an early lead in the first quarter. Juab responded in the second quarter with two touchdowns. Austin Park connected with Jay Rowley for a 6-yard touchdown pass, followed by a 5-yard interception return for a touchdown by Porter Jackson. In the third quarter, Juab continued to extend its lead with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Park to Stockton Shepherd. North Sanpete fought back in the fourth quarter, scoring two touchdowns. Carson Cook, back in the saddle at starting QB after losing the job earlier this year, ran for a 1-yard touchdown, and later, Cook connected with Preston Madsen for a 6-yard touchdown pass. However, Juab sealed the victory with two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Austin Park found Jaden Heap for a 51-yard touchdown pass, and Ryan Robinson broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run. This victory improved Juab’s season record to 4-3, while North Sanpete’s record fell to 1-6.

Nonregion

In a Week 7 high school football clash, the Rich Rebels showcased their dominance, defeating the Thermopolis, Wyoming squad 20-8. The Rebels’ Carter Hoffman led the offensive charge, scoring two crucial touchdowns with runs of 18 and 5 yards. Noah Parry contributed a 41-yard touchdown run as well. Rich’s defense held firm, allowing Thermopolis only a single touchdown in the fourth quarter.

In a Week 7 high school football matchup, the Beaver Beavers secured a resounding 29-2 victory over the North Summit Braves. Beaver’s offense was led by Bodie Wheatley, who threw two touchdown passes, including a 17-yard strike to Tavyn Hollinghsead. They also saw rushing scores from Hollinghsead and Tate Gale. The Beaver defense put on a strong performance, limiting North Summit to just a safety in the third quarter. The Beavers showcased their dominance in this game, maintaining their position in second place.

The Monticello Buckaroos traveled to Colorado to take on Dove Creek in a Week 7 showdown. Dove Creek jumped out to an early lead thanks to a blistering 44-point first half. The Monticello offense was never quite able to find its footing, often stymied by the Dove Creek defense. JD McDonald contributed to three touchdowns, one through the air and two on the ground, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the high-powered Dove Creek offense.

In a Week 7 high school football clash, the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs (6-1) dominated the Stansbury Stallions (3-4) with a commanding 62-20 victory. After a slow start from both teams, Crimson Cliffs’ Steele Barben led the charge for the Mustangs, orchestrating multiple touchdowns, including two passes to Boston Adamson and an 11-yard rushing score. Ty West added to the Mustangs’ momentum with a stunning 90-yard kick return touchdown just before halftime. The game was marked by a strong offensive showing from Crimson Cliffs, ultimately sealing their sixth victory of the season.

