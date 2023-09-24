What former BYU players thought of Cougars’ Big 12 opening loss to Kansas

BYU’s first foray into Big 12 conference play ended with the Cougars falling 38-27 at Kansas on Saturday.

The Jayhawks — behind all-conference quarterback Jalon Daniels and a suffocating defense — outscored the Cougars 24-10 in the second half, as BYU (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) lost for the first time in the 2023 season.

The loss had several former Cougars talking about BYU’s effort on social media.

There was a running theme from these former players — the Cougars’ lack of a running attack and an uncharacteristic turnover-prone day proved costly for BYU in its Big 12 opener.

Here’s a sampling of what they said about the game on X, formerly known as Twitter:

3 turnovers and 2 for TDs is tough sledding smh! https://t.co/d91FvCbqqg — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 23, 2023

I mean another brutal start this time of the 2nd half!! I swear byu gives more points to other teams in the last 15 years on offense or special teams than any other school. 2 defensive TDs for the Jayhawks yikessss …. Let’s flip the script and answer on offense! https://t.co/kVHdf8goud — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 23, 2023

Where is miles Davis? I wanna see him get the rock!! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 23, 2023

The absence of Parker Kingston is detrimental to the BYU offense. I imagine he was a big part of the BYU gameplan offensively. — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) September 23, 2023

BYU 27

Kansas 38



Hard to win on the road in conference play when you can't run the ball and you give up two touchdowns off turnovers.



Takeaways from the game and lessons learned. #BYU #BYUFootball #ESPN960 #Kansas #GoCougs — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) September 23, 2023

BYU has rushed for over 100 yards only once this season. This is unacceptable. Way too much talent in the OL room to put this product on the field. I think Coach Sitake needs to have a serious conversation here pic.twitter.com/OEUjLJ9npR — Jonny Linehan (@jlinehan9) September 23, 2023

Totally different feel having BYU lose its 1st game while in a conference. Still so much to play for. — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 23, 2023