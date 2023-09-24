Facebook Twitter
Sunday, September 24, 2023 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

What former BYU players thought of Cougars’ Big 12 opening loss to Kansas

BYU’s lack of a run game and turnover troubles were a particular concern for the former Cougar players

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE What former BYU players thought of Cougars’ Big 12 opening loss to Kansas
BYU wide receiver Keanu Hill is tackled by Kansas safety O.J. Burroughs.

BYU wide receiver Keanu Hill is tackled by Kansas safety O.J. Burroughs (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan.

Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

BYU’s first foray into Big 12 conference play ended with the Cougars falling 38-27 at Kansas on Saturday.

The Jayhawks — behind all-conference quarterback Jalon Daniels and a suffocating defense — outscored the Cougars 24-10 in the second half, as BYU (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) lost for the first time in the 2023 season.

Related

The loss had several former Cougars talking about BYU’s effort on social media.

There was a running theme from these former players — the Cougars’ lack of a running attack and an uncharacteristic turnover-prone day proved costly for BYU in its Big 12 opener.

Here’s a sampling of what they said about the game on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Next Up In BYU sports
Cougars were mostly avoiding injuries in 2023, then Kansas game happened
Why BYU receiver Darius Lassiter will never forget his game at Kansas, even though the Cougars lost
Turnovers doomed BYU in loss to Kansas, but challenge to run the ball remains an issue
Analysis: BYU’s one-dimensional attack exposed in first Big 12 football game
3 takeaways from BYU’s loss at Kansas
Highlights, key plays and photos from BYU’s Big 12 opening loss to Kansas