BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis probably said it best when he noted that it felt like the Cougars let a potential victory slip away last Saturday afternoon in Lawrence, Kansas.

But that inaugural Big 12 game is in the rearview mirror now, and another landmark contest awaits Friday in Provo — BYU’s first Big 12 home matchup. The Cougars (3-1) will host defensive-minded Cincinnati (2-2) at 8:15 p.m. at LaVell Edwards Stadium on ESPN.

“This is a time to have a high sense of urgency to make sure we are performing at our best. … At Kansas, I don’t feel like we played our best.” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake

Another day, another chance to do something that hasn’t been done before.

That’s the message head coach Kalani Sitake delivered to his team over the weekend, after turnovers and lack of offensive balance doomed them to their first loss of the 2023 season, a 38-27 setback to the now-ranked Jayhawks (4-0).

“In past years you were limited to what your options were (to motivate players after a loss),” Sitake said. “Now that we are a part of this conference, there is definitely a lot to play for, other than your pride and what is on the schedule.”

Sitake said he’s actually happy that the game is Friday — an annual tradition in late September or early October due to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having its semiannual general conference this weekend.

“Coming off a loss, it actually helps to get on the field a day earlier,” Sitake said.

Cincinnati certainly isn’t as thrilled. The Bearcats went toe-to-toe with now-No. 14 Oklahoma before falling 20-6 Saturday in the Queen City, and loses a day for travel, as first-year coach Scott Satterfield mentioned with a degree of disgust at the Big 12 football media days in July.

Meanwhile, the Cougars need the extra day to get healed up, after looking like a MASH unit after their first taste of Big 12 physicality. Linebacker Ben Bywater, receiver Parker Kingston and offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho seemed to have suffered the most serious injuries.

Sitake said no players “have been determined out for the season yet” in his weekly press briefing Monday, noting that some were evaluated Sunday and others were scheduled to be examined more closely Monday afternoon.

“It looks like we will be in good shape,” Sitake said. “Obviously we don’t want to have anybody be hurt, after this week. There are still some guys who are hopeful for this weekend.”

Because he has had multiple shoulder surgeries and ran off Kivisto Field at KU favoring a shoulder, Bywater’s health is a major concern. Defensive coordinator Jay Hill said on his “Coordinators’ Corner” show Monday that the junior from Salt Lake City was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday and “we will learn more in the next few days.”

Cornerback Eddie Heckard also missed some plays against the Jayhawks, due to getting dinged up.

Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said left tackle Kingsley Suamataia, who missed about 15 plays, “is fine.” Roderick said guard Weylin Lapuaho, the Utah State transfer who had his left arm in a sling at the conclusion of the Kansas game, was also being evaluated Monday.

Roderick said Suamataia played his best game of the season and could have been named BYU’s offensive player of the game, but that honor went to receiver Keelan Marion.

Redshirt freshman Parker Kingston of course was rocked on BYU’s second offensive play and did not return. Roderick said the Roy High product is “going to be OK” but didn’t know if he would be able to play this week, it being a short week and all.

Roderick said receiver Kody Epps “is still working through some stuff” and is “not quite 100% yet” after battling a hamstring injury for months now.

“He is frustrated. We are frustrated,” Roderick said. “That’s really all I can say about it right now.”

Then there’s running back Aidan Robbins’ situation. The UNLV transfer who was expected to be the Cougars’ bell cow RB in 2023 didn’t get a carry in the win over Arkansas and didn’t make the trip to Kansas.

“Aidan is dealing with something right now that might keep him out for a few more weeks, yup,” Roderick said. “We are not sure exactly. It could be anywhere from a couple of weeks to longer. We are not sure yet.”

The other major topic Monday was BYU’s abysmal rushing attack, which is among the worst in college football. The Cougars are averaging 2.2 yards per carry.

“It is all fixable,” Sitake said. “And we are working on getting that done. And then the proof will be what we do on Friday. So that will be the attempt.”

Problem is, Cincinnati is No. 36 in rushing defense, allowing just 3.4 yards per carry.

“In order for us to perform at a high level, all those guys need to do their job. It is not just one. It is everyone working together as an (offensive) unit,” Sitake said. “That is going to be the key for us, is making sure we are in sync with each other and on the same page.

“That’s from the line blocking to the tight ends to the backs running the right tracks to the receivers blocking downfield,” he continued. “All of that plays into us having an effective running game.”

Roderick insisted the “story of the game” was BYU’s turnovers, which led to 21 Kansas points, but acknowledged the running game has to get going to take some pressure off Slovis and the defense, which seemingly wore down in the second half in Lawrence.

BYUCincyTV Cougars on the air

Cincinnati (2-2)

at BYU (3-1)

Friday, 8:15 p.m. MDT

LaVell Edwards Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM







“We need to be better blockers. We need to run where we are supposed to run and break tackles and block better as a unit. Too many missed blocks on the perimeter,” Roderick said. “Obviously our offensive line gets most of the attention and they need to play better as well. But tight ends need to play better, too.”

Bottom line, Sitake said, is that the Cougars are 3-1 and have a chance to make more history Friday and go 4-1 in September, which almost anybody associated with the program would have taken a few months ago.

“So this isn’t a time to panic,” he said. “This is a time to have a high sense of urgency to make sure we are performing at our best. … At Kansas, I don’t feel like we played our best.”