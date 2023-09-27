With Big 12 home opener looming, is there reason to believe BYU’s run game really is fixable?

This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night.

Three turnovers that led to a pair of defensive touchdowns by Kansas gave BYU coach Kalani Sitake plenty to think about heading into a short week and Friday’s game against Cincinnati. It will be the first Big 12 game in Provo.

Also, BYU has a huge challenge in fixing its run attack, which is currently one of the worst in the country. The 3-1 Cougars will face a 2-2 Bearcats team that is defensive-minded led by an extremely talented front defensive seven. Sitake told reporters on Monday BYU’s woes with the run are absolutely fixable.

Cougar Insider predictions

Question of the week: Is BYU’s run game really fixable?

Jay Drew: To me, BYU’s run game is not fixable. As the popular expression goes, ‘It is what it is.’ The sample size is large enough. The competition has ran the gamut from ultra-tough — Arkansas and Kansas on the road — to fairly easy. And BYU was unable to run the ball against any of them.

I think it is a talent problem. The Cougars have good enough pass blockers, but run blocking is a different skill and in that case the current group just isn’t getting the job done. I don’t see that changing, especially not this week against Cincinnati. Having the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium will help, but the Cougars will be without Aidan Robbins and are asking a freshman, LJ Martin, to carry the load. That just isn’t sustainable. Kedon Slovis will have to win Friday night’s game on his own — and I think he will.

Predicted score: BYU 24, Cincinnati 17

Dick Harmon: I think Arkansas and Kansas had outstanding defensive fronts. But as you note, BYU struggled to run the ball in wins over SUU and Sam Houston. I’m not sure this group of linemen are bruising run blockers and certainly their collective timing is off, perhaps still developing. After starting Oklahoma State transfer Caleb Etienne the first three games, Brayden Keim has replaced him at right tackle. That’s kind of like starting over with the timing issue.

If BYU were to fix this, which the head coach claims can be fixed, this group needs more simple schemes and freshman LJ Martin and Colorado transfer Deion Smith need to make the proper reads.

I think the tight ends own a piece of it too, as do the receivers. BYU simply has not been able to put all the pieces together and that might be a season-long challenge. I think it’s fixable, but the Cougars may run out of time with Oklahoma, TCU and Texas on the horizon.

Cincinnati won’t be an opponent to experiment with fixes on a scale that’s easy. The Cougars need Parker Kingston back for the jet sweep, and should probably add the old toss sweep, a staple of the Norm Chow era. It was used the same as the jet sweep to force linebackers and safeties to cover the sidelines and move away from the ball when hiked.

So far I haven’t seen BYU’s offensive line really move defenders, move the pile, dominate, and that’s a concern. To say it is fixable soon may be wishful thinking. O-coordinator Aaron Roderick might need to create run yardage and challenge defenses with some concepts made famous by Oregon and the late Mike Leach and Hal Mumme.

This means Roderick creates formations with five receivers (tight ends). That would force the defense to account for the routes. The run game would then be a less featured aspect of the offense, still used, but not depended upon. It would be weird to see BYU pass on third- or fourth-and-2, but the Cougars may have to start setting up the run with the pass and have Kedon Slovis attempt 50 a game.

Predicted score: BYU 27, Cincinnati 24

Cougar tales

BYU women’s soccer got its initial Big 12 win with a 4-0 decision over Baylor and then defeated Texas 3-2 on Monday.

Fanalyst

Comments from Deseret News readers:

Can it be fixed, maybe ... but definitely not when there is obvious confusion on offense. How many times this season will we need to see the offense call a timeout on the first play after there was already a break? Is Roderick’s offensive scheme so complicated to warrant that kind of confusion? If so, then it is no wonder we have 0 run offense ... how can we when the offensive line doesn’t know what play is being run?



BYU was winning at the half and had a good offensive scheme going, but some adjustment was made that flipped the game. I noticed that Slovis was no longer using his arm band to call plays and the no huddle plays were few and not very productive.

— GridironCamper

It’s time for the BYU coaches to stop teaching the O-line how to slap-fight. Look up a YouTube video on how to run block if you have to. Sheesh.

— Kamelon

Last year, BYU got up for the Baylor game and won in OT, followed by getting stomped by Oregon. This year, the defense showed up in Game 2, which is MUCH better than last year. The running game is barely existent but 350 passing yards is in indication that the offense can still move the ball and score. Cincinnati is not as good as Kansas, and they are not the same team at all that they were last year. And the game is at home. BYU should win.

— Mabramso

