And the winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ is ...

“America’s Got Talent” has a new champion.

Who won ‘AGT’ 2023?

Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane claimed the Season 18 win with their unique act.

When he took the “America’s Got Talent” stage for the first time, Adrian Stoica told the show’s judges that he was going to “play with his dog.” What unfolded was a comedic routine of Stoica waking up in the morning and trying to get ready for the day with his dog, Hurricane, aiding — and sometimes interfering — along the way.

Mandel called it one of his favorite dog acts of all time.

For the semifinals, Stoica and Hurricane performed a routine where Stoica attempts to do garden work — a comedic bit that led the judges to proclaim that the act is “Vegas ready,” per the entertainment site Gold Derby. Stoica and Hurricane’s act during the finals, set to Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” showed Hurricane helping Stoica prep for a date with Vergara.

“That is natural love,” Klum said after the performance. “Hurricane is adorable, the smartest dong I’ve ever seen. This whole thing was adorable.”

Now, with this victory, Stoica has earned the $1 million prize and a headlining slot in Las Vegas.

According to his “AGT” bio, Stoica has been performing with Hurricane for roughly eight years. The act previously reached the semifinals of “Italia’s Got Talent” in 2017 and participated in “Romania’s Got Talent” in 2018 and 2022.

Who was the ‘AGT’ 2023 runner-up?

Magician Anna Deguzman was the Season 18 runner-up.

Deguzman was visibly nervous during her routines on “AGT” — to the point that she was actually surprised she pulled her magic act off during her audition. But her unique card tricks and engaging personality warmed audiences to her act and earned her a spot in the finale.

Deguzman, 24, has been practicing magic for five or six years, she told the judges during her audition, which has more than 2 million views on YouTube. During her audition, she showed off her entertaining way of shuffling cards and performed a few tricks, including throwing the deck of cards and catching with her mouth the card Mandel picked.

“It was the most adorable, fun magical thing I have seen so far this season,” Mandel said.

Deguzman continued to show off her card tricks — and stun the judges — during the live shows.

“I think you have a big career ahead of you,” Vergara said.

Who made the top 5 on ‘AGT’ 2023?

According to the entertainment site Gold Derby, the following acts placed in the top five:

