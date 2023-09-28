High school girls soccer Thursday highlights: Springville takes Region 7, Pleasant Grove upsets American Fork as regular season ends

In a dominating performance, Lone Peak emerged victorious with a final score of 4-0 against Lehi. The Knights’ defense continued to shine, conceding no goals thanks to the outstanding efforts of goal keeper Eliza Collings, who delivered her third straight shutout performance.

The win highlighted the defensive prowess of the Knights. They have only allowed four total goals in 10 region matches this fall.

“We were a little beat up today going into the game and knew we were going to have to rely on some other girls and ways to score. We ended up scoring on two set pieces, which was great to see as we prepare for the playoffs,” said Lone Peak coach Shantel Jolley. “As always though, in our region we will take any win and shut out that we get.”

Lone Peak’s performance in region play concludes with a perfect 10-0 record. This impressive achievement marks the third consecutive region title for the Knights, who have not lost a region game since 2021.

In a dramatic upset in Region 3 action, Pleasant Grove went on the road and spoiled Senior Night for American Fork, the second-place team in the region behind Lone Peak.

The Vikings earned just their fourth win in region play, and it couldn’t have come at a better time as the playoffs begin next week. Jordan Farrer and Tess Livingston each scored for the Vikings, while Julie Huddleston netted the lone goal for the Cavemen.

“All season long, we have been talking about being resilient and maintaining belief,” Pleasant Grove coach Matt Embley said. “We’ve been close in several games this year and were finally able to put together a complete 80 minutes. ... The girls executed our game plan and created several great chances throughout the game, scoring the winning goal with about four minutes remaining. What a great way to end the regular season and prepare for a playoff run.”

A single good play made all the difference as Brighton ended the regular season on a high note, toppling East 1-0 to wrap up Region 6 play. The victory gave the region standings one last shake-up as Brighton moved ahead of the Leopards into third place, dropping East to fourth.

Analena Jacob provided the lone score of the game off an assist by Oakley Zenger, while Mackenzie Smith recorded the shutout. Despite the shutout, East remains a tough squad, being the only team that managed a win over defending champion Skyline this season.

“Very proud of the way the girls on this team respond to challenges,” Brighton coach Sara Cowley said. “They have shown a lot of grit and are really working hard for each other on the field. Glad we were able to get the win today against a tough East team and get some momentum going into the state tournament.”

1 of 13 2 of 13 3 of 13 4 of 13 5 of 13 6 of 13 7 of 13 8 of 13 9 of 13 10 of 13 11 of 13 12 of 13 13 of 13

Skyline will head into the playoffs riding a nine-game winning streak after the Eagles netted a 4-0 victory over cross-town rival Highland. Chloe Limpert led the attack with two goals, and goalkeeper Zoe Liang recorded her eighth shutout, becoming just the fourth keeper in the state to hit eight for the season.

The Eagles finished the season as Region 6 champions with a 11-1 record, 15-1 overall. They have won the region title two out of the last three years.

“They believe in each other, they support each other, and they play for each other. They have one goal in mind and that’s to win a third straight championship, and they’re not going to quit until they get it done.” Skyline coach Yamil Castillo said.

There was no better way for Springville to send off its class of 10 seniors than with a signature win, and the Red Devils made it happen. Springville clinched the Region 7 title with a thrilling 3-2 win over Timpview.

Tallulah Jensen scored the go-ahead goal with 10 minutes remaining via a 30-yard launch into the net.

“A special night for our Senior Night,” Springville coach Jeff Jensen said. “Our senior class has 10 amazing young ladies that have been a part of the program for the past four years. Tears were flowing before kickoff, but the fight came out as soon as we took the field. Timpview is an excellent team with some great firepower. It took a real team effort to get across the finish line. So many players dug deep and gave extraordinary effort. We were very organized and resilient in the back and dominant in the attack. Very proud of all the girls. We have had close games all season, but I never doubted our ability to come from behind and score goals. Way to go, Devils!”

Even with the Region 12 title out of reach for Manti, the Templars had plenty to play for in their final regular-season home game with a chance at revenge on the line. Thanks to a clutch double-overtime goal by junior Brooklyn Olsen, Manti pulled through with a big win over Carbon, 2-1, to finish its season with an 11-3 record.

Olsen’s golden goal in the second OT period was her 12th of the season, while sophomore Taylie Mickelsen recorded her 19th goal with a score in the first half.

In the Dinos’ first game against the Templars earlier in the season, senior Amiah Timothy scored twice to lead Carbon over Manti, 3-2. In this game, however, Timothy, who had 20 goals on the season, was held scoreless.

“The first game, we did not do a good job containing Timothy. Today, we did a great job keeping her in check by playing team defense,” Manti coach Nate Bridges said. “Tonight was Senior Night, and every girl stepped up their game to honor those seniors. ... In the second OT, with both teams very tired, Brooklyn Olson would not be denied and hit the back of the net for the win. The game was playoff intense the whole time, and I’m so proud of our girls for stepping up and beating a good Carbon team.”