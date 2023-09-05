Over the weekend, Fox News spoke to Democratic strategist Doug Schoen on whether or not Democrats want President Joe Biden as their 2024 presidential nominee. And MSNBC discussed with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., whether former President Donald Trump could be barred from running for president under the 14th Amendment.

Fox News — Do Democrats want Joe Biden?

On “Hannity,” Friday night, Pete Hegseth spoke with Schoen on Biden’s chance of being reelected in the 2024 presidential elections.

“Would you advise him to run? Or is it time to look to the bench?” Hegseth asked.

“He has serious, serious negatives. Both in terms of performance, ethics and age, but that being said, he is tied with or slightly ahead of Donald Trump, and as long as that’s the case, the Democrats will keep him as their nominee and not turn to anyone else,” Schoen said.

Schoen added that a big reason for this is because next in line would be Vice President Kamala Harris — and most polls show that her numbers are worse against Trump compared to Biden.

Hegseth then asked, “Is there a moment where the politicos step in and say ‘OK, enough of this, we can’t win this in 2024?’”

“We’re a long way away from that,” Schoen said. “It could happen, but with Donald Trump facing four indictments and numbers that are almost as bad if not in some instances worse than Joe Biden, we’re a long way away from it for purely political reasons.”

MSNBC — Does the 14th Amendment disqualify Trump?

On “Inside with Jen Psaki” this weekend, Psaki spoke to Schiff about whether or not Trump could be barred from the 2024 presidential race.

“There’s an argument circulating about whether the 14th Amendment that prohibits anyone ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion from holding public office’ bars Trump from running for president,” Psaki said. “What is your thought on whether that is a valid argument?”

“I think it is a valid argument,” Schiff said. “Will the court take that step ultimately? Only time will tell, but I do think it is a very legitimate issue by the clear terms of the 14th Amendment. He should be disqualified from holding office.”

Psaki then asked what Schiff’s thoughts were on Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., saying, “I will not vote to fund the government unless we have passed an impeachment inquiry on Joe Biden.”

Schiff said, “It just shows the extreme lengths they’ll go to carry water for Donald Trump. They’ll shut down the government, they’ll do whatever they can to initiate an impeachment of Joe Biden, and part of the motivation here is, of course, to distract from Donald Trump's multiple indictments; part of it is to somehow try to dilute the stain of Trump’s impeachments.”

“The common denominator,” he said, “is this just unswerving undeniable willingness to base themselves in the service of Donald Trump.”