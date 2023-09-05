Only 10 acts will reach the ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale. Here’s how to vote for your favorite

“America’s Got Talent” has reached the live portion of the competition — meaning it’s time for viewers to weigh in on their favorite acts, the Deseret News previously reported.

Here’s a rundown of how to vote.

How to vote for your favorite ‘America’s Got Talent’ act

According to “America’s Got Talent” social media pages, there are two ways viewers can cast their votes:



Through the “America’s Got Talent” app, which is available for download in the App Store or Google Play.

Online at NBC.com/agtvote.

Voting for the 11 acts featured on the Sept. 5 episode of “AGT” is open and closes Wednesday at 5 a.m. MT. Fans can cast up to 10 votes for each act, through both methods.

According to NBC.com/agtvote, viewers will be able to vote on the following 11 acts:



Barry Brewer Jr.

Herwan Legaillard.

Justin Jackson.

MOS.

Mzansi Youth Choir.

Phil Wright & Parent Jam.

Philip Bowen.

Putri Ariani.

Summer Rios.

Trigg Watson.

Warrior Squad.

What were the golden buzzer acts on ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2023?

As the Deseret News previously reported, the following acts received the coveted golden buzzer from the show’s judges, audience and host:



Who has made the ‘AGT’ 2023 finale?

So far, the following acts have made it to the “AGT” finale:

