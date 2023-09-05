Facebook Twitter
Only 10 acts will reach the ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale. Here’s how to vote for your favorite

‘America’s Got Talent’ has reached the live portion of the competition — meaning it’s time for viewers to weigh in on their favorite acts

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
“AGT” judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell.

Casey Durkin, NBC

America’s Got Talent” has reached the live portion of the competition — meaning it’s time for viewers to weigh in on their favorite acts, the Deseret News previously reported.

Here’s a rundown of how to vote.

According to “America’s Got Talent” social media pages, there are two ways viewers can cast their votes:

Voting for the 11 acts featured on the Sept. 5 episode of “AGT” is open and closes Wednesday at 5 a.m. MT. Fans can cast up to 10 votes for each act, through both methods.

According to NBC.com/agtvote, viewers will be able to vote on the following 11 acts:

  • Barry Brewer Jr.
  • Herwan Legaillard.
  • Justin Jackson.
  • MOS.
  • Mzansi Youth Choir.
  • Phil Wright & Parent Jam.
  • Philip Bowen.
  • Putri Ariani.
  • Summer Rios.
  • Trigg Watson.
  • Warrior Squad.
As the Deseret News previously reported, the following acts received the coveted golden buzzer from the show’s judges, audience and host:

So far, the following acts have made it to the “AGT” finale: