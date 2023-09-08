Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 8, 2023 | 
High School Football Sports High School Sports

High school football: Undefeated Sky View lays early claim to Region 11 summit with 23-22 win over Ridgeline

The battle of undefeated rivals in Cache Valley came down to a last-minute defensive stop by the Bobcats to regain possession.

By Matthew Harris
SHARE High school football: Undefeated Sky View lays early claim to Region 11 summit with 23-22 win over Ridgeline
Sky View’s Brevin Egbert runs with the ball as he looks at Ridgeline’s Trace Dustin during a varsity football game.

Sky View’s Brevin Egbert runs with the ball as he looks at Ridgeline’s Trace Dustin during a varsity football game at Sky View High School in Smithfield on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Sky View won 23-22.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

SMITHFIELD — In arguably the biggest matchup in the entire state, two undefeated teams took to the field, and one left victorious as Sky View claimed a rivalry win over Ridgeline, 23-22, in a wild back-and-forth battle to begin Region 11, moving the Bobcats to 5-0.

The game pitted a scorching Sky View offense against a hard-nosed Ridgeline defense, and for much of the game, that defense kept the game in check as the two squads scored just a combined 13 points in the first half.

Surprisingly, it was actually Sky View that had the biggest defensive highlight of the game. Late in the third quarter, senior defensive back Easton Ballard nabbed an interception and took it back 29 yards for a touchdown. That gave the Bobcats a 16-9 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Riverhawks down, 23-16, sophomore Nate Dahl punched in an 8-yard TD to give Ridgeline a shot at the lead, but the ensuing pass attempt for two points fell incomplete.

Forced to try an onside kick with just over a minute remaining, Ridgeline surprisingly got possession with 46 seconds to go, but 20 seconds of play later, Sky View effectively ended it with a stop on fourth-and-3 to claim the final possession.

Sky View coach Chris Howell could not be reached for comment after the game.

merlin_2995655.jpg

Sky View’s Brevin Egbert tackles Ridgeline’s JT White during a varsity football game at Sky View High School in Smithfield on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Sky View won 23-22.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
1 of 16
merlin_2995653.jpg

Sky View’s Brevin Egbert runs with the ball during a varsity football game against Ridgeline at Sky View High School in Smithfield on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Sky View won 23-22.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
2 of 16
merlin_2995649.jpg

Ridgeline plays Sky View in a varsity football game at Sky View High School in Smithfield on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Sky View won 23-22.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
3 of 16
merlin_2995651.jpg

Ridgeline plays Sky View in a varsity football game at Sky View High School in Smithfield on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Sky View won 23-22.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
4 of 16
merlin_2995647.jpg

Ridgeline plays Sky View in a varsity football game at Sky View High School in Smithfield on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Sky View won 23-22.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
5 of 16
merlin_2995643.jpg

Ridgeline plays Sky View in a varsity football game at Sky View High School in Smithfield on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Sky View won 23-22. A flag was called on the play.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
6 of 16
Sky View’s Brevin Egbert runs with the ball as he looks at Ridgeline’s Trace Dustin during a varsity football game.

Sky View’s Brevin Egbert runs with the ball as he looks at Ridgeline’s Trace Dustin during a varsity football game at Sky View High School in Smithfield on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Sky View won 23-22.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
7 of 16
merlin_2995641.jpg

Ridgeline plays Sky View in a varsity football game at Sky View High School in Smithfield on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Sky View won 23-22.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
8 of 16
merlin_2995639.jpg

Sky View fans cheer during a varsity football game against Ridgeline at Sky View High School in Smithfield on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
9 of 16
merlin_2995637.jpg

Ridgeline plays Sky View in a varsity football game at Sky View High School in Smithfield on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Sky View won 23-22.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
10 of 16
merlin_2995635.jpg

Ridgeline plays Sky View in a varsity football game at Sky View High School in Smithfield on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Sky View won 23-22.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
11 of 16
merlin_2995633.jpg

Ridgeline plays Sky View in a varsity football game at Sky View High School in Smithfield on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Sky View won 23-22.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
12 of 16
merlin_2995631.jpg

Sky View’s Brevin Egbert gets tackled during a varsity football game against Ridgeline at Sky View High School in Smithfield on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Sky View won 23-22.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
13 of 16
merlin_2995629.jpg

Ridgeline’s Trace Dustin tackles Sky View’s Brevin Egbert during a varsity football game at Sky View High School in Smithfield on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Sky View won 23-22.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
14 of 16
merlin_2995627.jpg

Ridgeline plays Sky View in a varsity football game at Sky View High School in Smithfield on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Sky View won 23-22.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
15 of 16
merlin_2995625.jpg

Ridgeline plays Sky View in a varsity football game at Sky View High School in Smithfield on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Sky View won 23-22.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
16 of 16
merlin_2995655.jpg
merlin_2995653.jpg
merlin_2995649.jpg
merlin_2995651.jpg
merlin_2995647.jpg
merlin_2995643.jpg
Sky View’s Brevin Egbert runs with the ball as he looks at Ridgeline’s Trace Dustin during a varsity football game.
merlin_2995641.jpg
merlin_2995639.jpg
merlin_2995637.jpg
merlin_2995635.jpg
merlin_2995633.jpg
merlin_2995631.jpg
merlin_2995629.jpg
merlin_2995627.jpg
merlin_2995625.jpg

Sky View senior running back Brevin Egbert was as clutch as clutch could be throughout the game. He scored two TDs on the ground while also adding a critical four extra points with two successful two-point conversion runs, including on Sky View’s last score.

“I thought our defense played well and did a good job (against) a good offense,” Ridgeline coach Travis Cox said after the loss. “Offensively, we just didn’t make enough plays. I thought the kids battled all the way until the end and showed a lot of toughness. We will learn from it and move on to the next one.”

The Bobcats will move on in region play by hosting Bear River next Friday. Ridgeline projects to have another defensive slugfest coming its way when it hosts Green Canyon.

Next Up In Sports
High school football roundup for Friday, Sept. 8 (Week 5)
High school football: American Fork cruises past Bingham to stay undefeated
BYU AD Tom Holmoe says ‘I’ll take the blame’ for why Cougarettes won’t perform during football game vs. SUU
Former BYU star Ashley Hatch speaks about USWNT World Cup snub
BYU football: Cougars are paying SUU $425K to play in Provo, but there’s a catch to the deal
Utah State vs. Idaho State: How to watch, listen to or stream the game