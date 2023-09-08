High school football: Undefeated Sky View lays early claim to Region 11 summit with 23-22 win over Ridgeline

SMITHFIELD — In arguably the biggest matchup in the entire state, two undefeated teams took to the field, and one left victorious as Sky View claimed a rivalry win over Ridgeline, 23-22, in a wild back-and-forth battle to begin Region 11, moving the Bobcats to 5-0.

The game pitted a scorching Sky View offense against a hard-nosed Ridgeline defense, and for much of the game, that defense kept the game in check as the two squads scored just a combined 13 points in the first half.

Surprisingly, it was actually Sky View that had the biggest defensive highlight of the game. Late in the third quarter, senior defensive back Easton Ballard nabbed an interception and took it back 29 yards for a touchdown. That gave the Bobcats a 16-9 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Riverhawks down, 23-16, sophomore Nate Dahl punched in an 8-yard TD to give Ridgeline a shot at the lead, but the ensuing pass attempt for two points fell incomplete.

Forced to try an onside kick with just over a minute remaining, Ridgeline surprisingly got possession with 46 seconds to go, but 20 seconds of play later, Sky View effectively ended it with a stop on fourth-and-3 to claim the final possession.

Sky View coach Chris Howell could not be reached for comment after the game.

1 of 16 2 of 16 3 of 16 4 of 16 5 of 16 6 of 16 7 of 16 8 of 16 9 of 16 10 of 16 11 of 16 12 of 16 13 of 16 14 of 16 15 of 16 16 of 16

Sky View senior running back Brevin Egbert was as clutch as clutch could be throughout the game. He scored two TDs on the ground while also adding a critical four extra points with two successful two-point conversion runs, including on Sky View’s last score.

“I thought our defense played well and did a good job (against) a good offense,” Ridgeline coach Travis Cox said after the loss. “Offensively, we just didn’t make enough plays. I thought the kids battled all the way until the end and showed a lot of toughness. We will learn from it and move on to the next one.”

The Bobcats will move on in region play by hosting Bear River next Friday. Ridgeline projects to have another defensive slugfest coming its way when it hosts Green Canyon.

