Here’s a recap of the eight 1A boys basketball quarterfinal games at the Sevier Valley Center on Wednesday.

No. 4 seed Piute Made quick work of No. 13 seed Escalante in the 1A second round at the Sevier Valley Center as it raced to a 31-11 halftime lead and never look back. Kel Blood recorded 11 points and 13 rebounds to pass the T-Birds, who also got 14 points from Kole Westwood and 13 more from Blake Dalton. Piute’s defense held Escalante to 24 percent shooting from the field.

No. 5 Wendover outscored No. 12 Whitehorse in three of four quarters, including building a 23-14 lead in the first quarter, as it rolled to the 1A second round win at the Sevier Valley Center. Kevin Gonzalez led the way for the Wildcats with 20 points and eight rebounds, with Efren Delmuro chipping in with 18 poins and Shawn Duboise contributing 14 points and eight rebounds of his own.

Top seed Rich marched through the 1A second round at the Sevier Valley Center on Wednesday as four different players scored in double figures in the win over No. 17 seed Altamont. Jaden Desch and Carson Muirbrook led the way offensively with a dozen points each, while Ridge Lundgren added 11 points and Carter Hoffman chipped in with 10.





No. 9 seed Milford dominated the second quarter against No. 8 seed Green River, outscoring the Pirates 32-19 after halftime to pull away for the 1A second round win at the Sevier Valley Center. Kielen Tsosie led the Tigers with 15 points, with Colton Barnes chipping in with 12 points as his team shot 50 percent from the field compared to 25 percent for Green River.

Chance Lazenby scored 15 points, while Bryson Fabrizio chipped in with 12 more as No. 2 seed Tabiona breezed past No. 15 seed Bryce Valley for the 1A second round win at the Sevier Valley Center.

The seventh-seeded Wayne Badgers made nine 3-pointers and shot 44 percent from the field as it built a big first-half lead on No. 10 seed Valley and never looked back in the 1A second round win at the Sevier Valley Center. Ryker Peterson scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds in the win for Wayne, with Ammon Peterson chipping in with 15 points on four 3-pointers.

No. 3 Panguitch outscored No. 14 Monticello in all four quarters as it methodically pulled away to claim the 1A second round win at the Sevier Valley Center and advance to the quarterfinals. Cache Eyre had a big game offensively with 20 points, while Cameron Parkin added 15 points.

No. 6 seed Manila pulled away from No. 11 seed Tintic with a 23-16 edge in the second half to claim the 1A second round win at the Sevier Valley Center. Riley Browning and Ben Lail each scored 11 points to pace the Mustangs into the quarterfinals.



