Class 6A state tournament

UHSAA bracket

First round (Feb. 21)

No. 16 Copper Hills 65, No. 17 Syracuse 62

No. 18 Mountain Ridge 72, No. 15 Westlake 57

Second round (Feb. 23)

No. 4 Corner Canyon 90, No. 13 Pleasant Grove 59

No. 5 American Fork 48, No. 12 Bingham 37

No. 1 Layton 71, No. 16 Copper Hills 52

No. 9 Farmington 63, No. 8 Weber 62

No. 2 Lehi 64, No. 18 Mountain Ridge 49

No. 7 Riverton 55, No. 10 Lone Peak 49

No. 3 Herriman 57, No. 14 Skyridge 39

No. 6 Davis 59, No. 11 Fremont 36

Quarterfinals (Feb. 26)

No. 4 Corner Canyon 67, No. 5 American Fork 58

No. 1 Layton 77, No. 9 Farmington 61

No. 2 Lehi 70, No. 7 Riverton 49

Herriman 63, No. 6 Davis 48

Semifinals (Feb. 28)

No. 4 Corner Canyon 89. No. 1 Layton 60

No. 2 Lehi 63, No. 3 Herriman 62

Championship (March 1)

At University of Utah

No. 4 Corner Canyon vs. No. 2 Lehi, 7 p.m.

Class 5A state tournament

UHSAA bracket

Note: Top eight seeds receive a first-round bye: No. 1 Alta, No. 2 Olympus, No. 3 Highland, No. 4 Timpview; No. 5 Orem; No. 6 Bountiful; No. 7 Springville; No. 8 Brighton.

First round (Feb. 20)

No. 13 Wasatch 61, No. 20 Box Elder 44

No. 12 West Jordan 59, No. 21 Hunter 53

No. 17 Roy 67, No. 16 East 60

No. 9 Juan Diego 52, No. 24 Clearfield 51

No. 18 Salem Hills 63, No. 15 Northridge 58

No. 10 Skyline 57, No. 23 Woods Cross 56

No. 19 Viewmont 66, No. 14 Maple Mountain 63

No. 11 Cedar Valley 53, No. 22 Bonneville 52

Second round (Feb. 21)

No. 4 Timpview 54, No. 13 Wasatch 43

No. 5 Orem 63, No. 12 West Jordan 44

No. 1 Alta 82, No. 17 Roy 48

No. 8 Brighton 70, No. 9 Juan Diego 53

No. 2 Olympus 96, No. 18 Salem Hills 52

No. 10 Skyline 62, No. 7 Springville 54

No. 3 Highland 67, No. 19 Viewmont 50

No. 6 Bountiful 76, No. 11 Cedar Valley 53

Quarterfinals (Feb. 24)

No. 4 Timpview 55, No. 5 Orem 54

No. 1 Alta 70, No. 8 Brighton 60

No. 2 Olympus 76, No. 10 Skyline 43

No. 3 Highland 65, No. 6 Bountiful 59

Semifinals (Feb. 27)

No. 1 Alta 72, No. 4 Timpview 60

No. 2 Olympus 57, No. 3 Highland 50

Championship (March 1)

At University of Utah

No. 2 Olympus vs. No. 1 Alta, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A state tournament

UHSAA bracket

Note: Top eight seeds receive a first-round bye: No. 1 Layton Christian, No. 2 Dixie, No. 3 Logan, No. 4 Green Canyon; No. 5 Ridgeline; No. 6 Cottonwood; No. 7 Snow Canyon; No. 8 Murray.

First round (Feb. 21)

No. 13 Crimson Cliffs 72, No. 20 Hillcrest 54

No. 12 Pine View 75, No. 21 Uintah 53

No. 16 Timpanogos 54, No. 17 Sky View 42

No. 9 Provo 69, No. 24 Park city 49

No. 15 Desert Hills 71, No. 18 Jordan 51

No. 10 Mountain View 68, No. 23 Cedar 67

No. 14 Mountain Crest 61, No. 19 Payson 54

No. 11 Bear River 58, No. 22 Hurricane 55

Second round (Feb. 23)

No. 4 Green Canyon 74, No. 13 Crimson Cliffs 70

No. 5 Ridgeline 82, No. 12 Pine View 75

No. 1 Layton Christian 61, No. 16 Timpanogos 46

No. 8 Murray 69, No. 9 Provo 64

No. 2 Dixie 73, No. 15 Desert Hills 40

No. 7 Snow Canyon 63, No. 10 Mountain View 61

No. 3 Logan 59, No. 14 Mountain Crest 39

No. 6 Cottonwood 65, No. 11 Bear River 49

Quarterfinals (Feb. 26)

No. 4 Green Canyon 67, No. 5 Ridgeline 64

No. 1 Layton Christian 58, No. 8 Murray 53

No. 7 Snow Canyon 68, No. 2 Dixie 57

No. 6 Cottonwood 52, No. 3 Logan 48

Semifinals (Feb. 27)

No. 1 Layton Christian 68, No. 4 Green Canyon 54

No. 6 Cottonwood 48, No. 7 Snow Canyon 45

Championship (Feb. 28)

No. 1 Layton Christian 58, No. 6 Cottonwood 53

Class 3A state tournament

UHSAA bracket

First round (Feb. 14)

No. 17 Delta 60, Providence Hall 56

No. 15 Summit Academy 97, No. 18 Ben Lomond 80

Second round (Feb. 17)

No. 4 Manti 77, No. 13 North Sanpete

No. 5 Richfield 65, No. 12 Carbon 44

No. 1 South Summit 73, No. 17 Delta 57

No. 9 American Heritage 87, No. 8 Juab 83

No. 2 Emery 61, No. 15 Summit Academy 35

No. 10 Judge Memorial 59, No. 7 Morgan 49

No. 3 Ogden 57, No. 14 Grantsville 47

No. 11 Union 60, No. 6 Canyon View 58

Quarterfinals (Feb. 22)

No. 5 Richfield 62, No. 4 Manti 52

No. 1 South Summit 67, No. 9 American Heritage 61

No. 10 Judge Memorial 69, No. 2 Emery 63

No. 3 Ogden 73, No. 11 Union 49

Semifinals (Feb. 23)

No. 1 South Summit 68, No. 5 Richfield 56

No. 10 Judge Memorial 70, No. 3 Ogden 63

Championship (Feb. 24)

No. 10 Judge Memorial 65, No. 1 South Summit 62

Class 2A state tournament

UHSAA bracket

Note: Top six seeds receive-first-round bye, No. 1 Kanab, No. 2 APA West Valley, No. 3 Enterprise, No. 4 South Sevier, No. 5 North Summit, No. 6 Rockwell.

First round (Feb. 14)

No. 20 North Sevier 57, No. 13 Gunnison Valley 45

No. 12 San Juan 82, No. 21 ICS 39

No. 16 Waterford 59, No. 17 Water Canyon 55

No. 9 Rowland Hall 65, No. 24 Millard 44

No. 8 Grand 95, No. 25 UMA Hill Field 19

No. 15 Parowan 63, No. 18 Maeser Prep 53

No. 10 ALA 77, No. 23 St. Joseph 49

No. 7 Duchesne 66, No. 26 Freedom Prep 26

No. 19 Merit Prep 72, No. 14 UMA Camp Williams 62

No. 11 Beaver 59, No. 23 Draper 52

Second round (Feb. 17)

No. 4 South Sevier 47, No. 20 North Sevier 42

No. 5 North Summit 60, No. 12 San Juan 49

No. 1 Kanab 74, No. 16 Waterford 41

No. 8 Grand 56, No. 9 Rowland Hall 49

No. 2 APA West Valley 86, No. 15 Parowan 64

No. 7 Duchesne 64, No. 10 ALA 57

No. 3 Enterprise 77, No. 19 Merit Prep 36

No. 6 Rockwell 61, No. 11 Beaver 56

Quarterfinals (Feb. 22)

No. 5 North Summit 66, No. 4 South Sevier 63

No. 1 Kanab 59, No. 8 Grand 58

No. 2 APA West Valley 68, No. 7 Duchesne 66

No. 3 Enterprise 80, No. 6 Rockwell, 60

Semifinals (Feb. 23)

No. 5 North Summit 50, No. 1 Kanab 47

No. 3 Enterprise 59, No. 2 APA West Valley 46

Championship (Feb. 24)

No. 3 Enterprise 61, No. 5 North Summit 48

Class 1A state tournament

UHSAA bracket

First round (Feb. 24)

No. 17 Altamont 66, No. 16 Pinnacle 59

No. 15 Bryce Valley 71, No. 18 Monument Valley 50

No. 14 Monticello 65, No. 19 Dugway 39

Second round (Feb. 28)

No. 4 Piute 66, No. 13 Escalante 31

No. 5 Wendover 80, No. 12 Whitehorse 56

No. 1 Rich 57, No. 17 Altamont 36

No. 9 Milford 56, No. 8 Green River 40

No. 2 Tabiona 51, No. 15 Bryce Valley 28

No. 7 Wayne 64, No. 10 Valley 54

No. 3 Panguitch 65, No. 14 Monticello 41

No. 6 Manila 50, No. 11 Tintic 35

Quarterfinals (Feb. 29)

At Sevier Valley Center