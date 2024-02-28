Copper Hills’ Ellie Taylor (2) and coach Jake Timpson celebrate their win over Skyridge in the 6A semifinal in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

Ever since Copper Hills lost in the second round of the Utah high school girls basketball tournament last year, the Grizzlies have been focused on returning.

It has been a long year for head coach Jake Timpson, but the Grizzlies have already surpassed last year’s run and are now just one win away from a state championship following Wednesday’s 52-45 win over Skyridge at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Ellie Taylor and Skylie Barker scored 16 points each as the top-seeded Grizzlies broke an early tie and held off each Skyridge rally attempt. With the win, Copper Hills improved to 25-1 — its best season in school history — and now has just one goal remaining.

It won’t be easy, though, as the Grizzlies will have to face two-time defending champion Lone Peak. Copper Hills defeated the Knights 52-47 earlier this season.

The Grizzlies also handled Skyridge, 52-30. After losing in the final last year, the Falcons hoped to make it again and tried to turn this contest into a defensive struggle and then make plays at the end.

Instead, Copper Hills made the plays.

“We’ve leaned on our defense all season,” Timpson said. “We’re one of the best defensive teams in the state, and that’s a heck of a team that we had to defend against. That was a hard-fought win.”

Sadie Buttars made a 3-pointer with 1:25 left to trim the Grizzlies’ lead to 46-45, but Barker retaliated with a basket from long range. After that, Skyridge came away empty on its end of the court and the Aspen Fraser, Barker and Taylor made 1-of-2 free throws to decide the outcome.

Marston made a big difference with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Alyssa Loza came off the bench to add seven points, six steals and a pair of assists. Timpson credited both of those players for backing up Taylor Barker was also important to the Copper Hills defense, which forced 14 turnovers.

“We know in these types of games, they (the opponents) try to take away your best players and you need others to step up,” Timpson said. “Loza was unbelievable for us. She’s a big reason why we won, and without our defense and those moments, we weren’t going to win.”

Buttars led Skyridge with 11 points and Shae Toole had 10. The Falcons finished with a 14-11 record. After taking fourth place in Region 3, they earned a No. 12 seed, but upset No. 5 Lehi and fourth-seeded Skyridge before putting this scare into Copper Hills.