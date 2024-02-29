The Burger King location on North Temple and and 1660 West in Salt Lake City is now closed, as pictured on Monday, April 17, 2023.

In response to reports of Wendy’s alleged “surge pricing,” Burger King is giving out free Whoppers and Impossible Whoppers through Friday.

In an apparent response to Wendy’s, on Wednesday Burger King tweeted, “The only thing surging at BK is the (fire). We don’t believe in charging people more when they’re hungry.”

Now through Friday, March 1, Burger King Royal Perks members (the Burger King rewards program) are entitled to a free Whopper or Impossible Burger when they make a purchase of at least $3, according to a Burger King press release. To snag the deal, orders must be placed through the Burger King app or website. Only one free Whopper will be given per order.

Wendy’s is not adopting surge pricing

Burger King’s Whopper promo comes on the heels of reports that Wendy’s would be testing “dynamic pricing,” per Axios. Several media outlets spun the comments to mean the fast-food chain would implement “surge pricing” — a practice of increasing prices when products are more popular.

Backlash immediately followed.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called out the fast-food chain via social media on Wednesday, writing, “Wendy’s is planning to try out ‘surge pricing’ — that means you could pay more for your lunch, even if the cost to Wendy’s stays exactly the same. It’s price gouging plain and simple, and American families have had enough.”

Wendy’s cleared up the “misconstrued” information in a blog post, noting that any changes in prices would be to “benefit” customers.

“Digital menuboards could allow us to change the menu offerings at different times of day and offer discounts and value offers to our customers more easily, particularly in the slower times of day,” the restaurant wrote. “Wendy’s has always been about providing high-quality food at a great value, and customers can continue to expect that from our brand.”

In an statement shared with CNN, Wendy’s clarified its statements regarding prices once again: “Wendy’s will not implement surge pricing, which is the practice of raising prices when demand is highest. This was not a change in plans. It was never our plan to raise prices when customers are visiting us the most.”



