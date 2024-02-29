Box score

The Rich High School boys basketball team demonstrated to the crowd at the Sevier Valley Center why it held the top seed in the 1A tournament.

Rich’s boys led Milford by more than 30 points at times during the game, and sealed the 71-38 win with the second string playing the majority of the final quarter.

However, the Rebels aren’t taking anything for granted.

“Honestly, there are four teams that could have been No. 1 when you look at that RPI and how it came down the stretch,” said coach Lex Cornia.”That’s why this tournament is so fun. There are teams all over that can get hot and win.”

Rich’s boys took control early, out pacing Milford 26-9 in the first period. The Rebels continued to control the game, resisting Milford’s attempts at a resurgence.

“They are believing in each other and they’re having fun with each other,” Cornia said. “Even when things are tough, they’re enjoying it and that’s the recipe. We hope to keep it going.”

Heading to state as the top seed wasn’t something that was assured early in the season. During the 1A preview - also played at the SVC - in December, the Rebels left with a disappointing 1-3 record. Since then they have built up their overall record to 19-3, with a league record of 9-1.

“Guys kept believing and we knew we had to develop some weapons,” Cornia said. “It takes not just five, but eight kids who are really on to advance in the 1A tournament this year.”

Ridge Lundgren used an outside attack to lead all scoring players in the game against Milford, draining six 3-pointers through the game and finishing with 20 points. He also racked up six steals.

“He’s had a couple games like that where the basket is ten feet wide,” Cornia said.

Jaden Desch also was a dangerous force on the court, hitting two shots from beyond the perimeter and finishing the night with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Carson Muirbrook totaled 10 points for Rich, and grabbed seven boards.

“I’m really just impressed with them as a group,” Cornia said. “We gave up a few boards early, but the rebounding effort collectively of Lundgren, Desch, Muirbrook and Carter Hoffman really made the difference.”

Thursday’s win lands Rich in the semifinals, which will be played Friday.

“You can’t beat this tournament with the atmosphere and the north and south vibe,” Cornia said. “The next few days are going to be worth watching.”

Panguitch 51, Manila 18

No. 3 Panguitch forced 20 turnovers and outrebounded No. 6 Manila 29-13 as it dominated in the 1A quarterfinal game at the Sevier Valley Center. Eight different players scored for the Bobcats led by Daxton Miller with nine points to go along with his six rebounds.

Tabiona 57, Wayne 45

No. 2 seed Tabiona jumped out to a 30-17 halftime lead and then took care of business in the second half to prevented a rally from No. 7 Wayne as the Tigers secured the 1A quarterfinal win at the Sevier Valley Center. Chance Lazenby and Gavin Rhoades each scored 14 points to lead the way offensively for Tabiona, while Jake Batty recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the loss for Wayne.

Piute 56, Wendover 51

No. 4 seed Piute secured its place in the 1A semifinals as it narrowly edged No. 5 seed Wendover in a tight quarterfinal game throughout at the Sevier Valley Center. Kole Westwood had a big game for Piute as he made 8-of-15 shots, including three 3-pointers, in finishing with 26 points. Will Myers and Blake Dalton combined to add 21 points for the T-Birds.